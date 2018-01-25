Obituary: Janet (Patt) E. LeClair, 57

Janet (Patt) E. LeClair, 57, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday January 17 2018 at HCC Bradley Campus. Janet was born on Nov. 23, 1960 in Southington and was the daughter of the late Joan (Hergott) and Harry Patt.

Janet loved caring for others, making that the reason for becoming a Certified Nurses Aid for over 20 years.

Janet is survived by a daughter Ashley King , a son Marc Gray-LeClair and his husband Robert all of Southington, two grandchildren Ethan and David Gray-LeClair a sister Shirley Stewart and her husband Ray of Watertown. She was predeceased by a brother Randy Patt.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27th at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Calling hours will be from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

