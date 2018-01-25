Obituary: Clifton H. Day, 90

Clifton H. Day, 90, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Claire (Blanchard) Day and he had married Claire on April 3, 1948.

He was born March 31, 1927 in Hardwick, VT the son of the late Cleon C. and Gertrude D. (Montague) Day. He retired from R.P. Olson and Pratt and Whitney. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Air Force.

He is survived by his four children, Clifton P. Day of N. Carolina, Charles E. Day and wife Linda of Plantsville, Cynthia R. Day of Southington and Celia M. Day of Bristol. He also leaves five grandchildren, Christine Casner, Jennifer Thompson, Nicholas, Crystal and Shawn Davis, 12 great grandchildren, two brothers, Roger and Richard Day and a sister Diane Day all of VT and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Calling hours will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. Burial will be at the Convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made his memory to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brooks St. , I-91 Tech. Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

