Swimmers split week

The Blue Knights split the week with a win and a loss, suffering their first defeat of the season, but still managed to add more athletes to the Class LL meet. As an added bonus, Southington divers look to be heading for a strong finish to the regular season, which could make for an even better postseason than last year’s.

The Knights began the week at Glastonbury, where their two-meet winning streak was snapped. They suffered their first loss of the season, falling, 102-79, to the Tomahawks. Glastonbury clinched the meet by the 100 breaststroke.

Southington’s only first-place finishes on the day came from Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle and Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:08.84). Melanson qualified for the state meet in the 500 freestyle, and Chase Galayda improved his state mark in diving (223.65).

A few days later, the Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s loss at Glastonbury to cap off the week with their third win of the season in a 97-80 rout of the Blue Devils at Plainville. The Knights clinched the meet by the 100 backstroke.

The following finished first in the meet: Evan Bender, Brendon Egan, Jacob Holbrook, and Alex Kuhr in the 200 medley relay; Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Kuhr, and Tyler Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle relay; Brian Egan, Melanson, Bender, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay; Brendon Egan in the 200 individual medley (2:09.48) and 100 breaststroke; Brian Egan in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle; EJ Suski in diving (217); and Bender in the 100 backstroke.

Brendon Egan qualified for the state meet in the 200 individual medley. Suski improved his mark in diving for the second time this season.

The Knights will be back in the pool this week when they travel to the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to take on divisional Hall in their lone meet of the week. Southington is currently 3-1.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/23/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-jan-26-edition).