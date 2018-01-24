Southington resident killed in accident on I-91

State police released information about a fatal car accident on I-91 southbound in the area of Exit 47E that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 21 at approximately 7:18 a.m.

According to the report, a 1999 Lexus GS 300, driven by Christopher Vega, 20, of Plainville, veered off the right side of the roadway and traveled through the grass shoulder, up an embankment, and impacted a tree. Vega was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The three passengers, Taahir Harris, 19, of Southington, Kerion Rogers, 20, of Bristol, and Moses Negron, 18, of New Britain were pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. State police are asking witnesses to contact Trooper Michael Falana at (860) 534-1000.