Southington Public Library listings for the Jan. 26 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

January

Artist of the Month is Maria and Scott Colacrai. Scott and Maria Colacrai began dabbling in the arts at Artspace in Cheshire under the tutelage of Mally DeSomma. Scott’s pastels and paintings feature wildlife, native and tropical birds, and domestic animals. Maria’s acrylic paintings, inspired by trips, include canvases of landscapes, seascapes, and sunsets.

Kidney Smart. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4 p.m. Registration required. Nicole Amore will present a program on "What You Should Know About Kidney Disease"

February

QUICK MEALS. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration required. Shop Rite dietitian Marisa McCoy demonstrates quick, easy, and healthy, weeknight meal ideas. Handouts, recipes and tastings are included.

I Love Cake! Saturday, Feb. 10, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Show your love for cake at the I Love Cake contest. One child and one adult will be crowned as Southington's greatest cake baker. Contestants using a cake pan from the library's collection will be eligible to win a gift card from William Sonoma.

Library board meeting. Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. Open to the public.

Mardi Gras Party with Dr. Ya Ya. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Celebrate Mardi Gras in style with Dr. Ya Ya's Dirty Rice Review – one of Connecticut's most popular New Orleans-style party bands.

Cooking the Books: Sweet & Savory Pies. Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Check out a Southington Library cookbook and spend some time experimenting with it. Come to the program on the date posted, ready to share a dish and discuss your experience…even if it's a disaster. Dishes should arrive ready to eat and bring 16 copies of your recipe. Everyone who attends will receive a binder to store their cookbook club recipes.

Poetry Discussion Series – Robert Frost. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Second in a series of three poetry reading and discussions led by Christine Beck and Mark Sheridan. Space is limited. Explore close readings of "The Road Not Taken," "Stopping By Woods On A Snowy Evening," "Mending Wall," and other Frost favorites.

What the Heck is iCloud? Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration required. This presentation explains iCloud, and how you can use it to backup an iPhone and/or iPad, and synchronize information among multiple devices, along with Apple IDs and why one is required for the use of iCloud and other Apple services such as iTunes and the App store.

March

Poetry Discussion Series – Pablo Neruda (Nobel Prize winner). Wednesday, March 7, 6:30 p.m. Third in a series of three poetry reading and discussions led by Christine Beck and Mark Sheridan. Space is limited. Explore Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, one of the most highly-acclaimed poets in the world, but he is not well known to North Americans. Neruda won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971.

Ongoing

Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.

Gamers Gathering . Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up.

Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.

Pajama Jam. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome.

Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.

Saturday Morning Movies . Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children's department. Popular kid's movies are shown.

Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Teen Chess Club . Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts.

Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.

