Recreation Department listings for the Jan. 26 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

ICE SKATING—Sunday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., on the Memorial Park pond, Woodruff St. Ice thickness is monitored for safety by the Public Works department. Should the ice become too thin, a “No Skating” sign will be posted.

ICE FISHING—From sunrise to sunset at Crescent Lake, Shuttle Meadow Rd. Ice thickness is monitored for safety by the Public Works department. Should the ice become too thin, an “Unsafe Ice” sign will be posted.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS)—Thursdays, Feb. 8, March 8, April 26, and May 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Info and registration at www.southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

SAFE BOATING & PERSONAL WATERCRAFT CERTIFICATION COURSE—Feb. 22, 27, and March 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements. Must be at least 12 years of age. Cost is $20 per person. With successful completion, participants will need to purchase their certificates directly from the DEEP for an additional fee. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Info and registration at www.southington.org/boating.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE—Mondays, March 12-May 14, 6:15 p.m to 8:45 p.m., in the Derynoski school gym, 240 Main St. Open to boys aged 7-14. The first two weeks will emphasize fundamentals. The final six weeks will be comprised of skill-based drills and competitive games. Cost is $105. Info and forms at www.southington.org/BoysVolleyball.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PROGRAM—Tuesdays, March 13-May 15, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (grades 3-6) or 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (grades 7-8), in the Derynolski school gym, 240 Main St. (No class April 10 or April 17). Open to Southington girls in grades 3-8, both beginner and skilled players welcome. Cost is $55 for grades 3-4 and grades 5-6 or $60 for grades 7-8. Space is extremely limited. Registration through Feb. 28. Info and forms at www.southington.org/volleyball.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 18-26, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston & Myrtle Beach (overnight), $1,304-$2,404 pp.

April

April 5, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154.

April 6-8, Washington DC Cherry Blossom Festival (overnight), $334-$558.

April 7, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, $84-$94.

June

June 16, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann, $154.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 6-8, Gettysburg and Philadelphia (overnight), $344-$684.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 22, Bourne Scallop Festival, $100.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December