Police blotter for the Jan. 26 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Jan. 11 to Thursday, Jan. 18:

Jonathan M. Nadeau, 39, of 696 Prospect St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jeff Hubeny, 53, of 26 Chestnut St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Brian A. Cabrera, 38, of 245 Woodbury Cir., Middletown, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny. In two separate incidents, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Ashley L. Sisk, 25, of 1718 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Cameron J. Villanti, 25, of 51 Pleasantview Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with violation of a protective order.

David A. Forgione Sr., 59, of 110 W. Main St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree stalking and violation of a protective order.

Albert Logue, 50, of 969 S. Main St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.

Andrew Aylward, 32, of 752 King St., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug, failure to drive in the proper lane, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Stephen Cieszynski, 49, of 108 Atwater St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and violation of a protective order.

Marilu Valentin, 40, of 242 Main St., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Thaddeus Taratula, 57, of 174 Overlook Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.