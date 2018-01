Miscellaneous listings for the Jan. 26 edition

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

SOUTHINGTON

WINTER WINEDERLAND. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hawks Landing CC, 201 Pattonwood Dr. Hosted by DePaolo PTO in conjunction with Worldwide Wine & Spirits. Wine tastings, silent auction, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert. Cost is $30 ($35 at the door). Proceeds benefit DePaolo PTO. Tickets at PayPal.Me/DePaoloMiddle or email jadptoinfo@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, FEB. 6

OTHER

HUMAN TRAFFICKING SEMINAR. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mercy High School, 1740 Randolph Rd., Middletown. Hosted by the Mercy Alumnae Association. Seminar focuses on the dangers, risks, and signs of human trafficking. Panelists, include an FBI agent, A Middletown police officer, and a representative from DCF. After the program, the panelists, along with a registered therapist, will be available for audience members who would like to speak confidentially. The event is free and open to the public. Contact: Barb Miller at bmiller@mercyhigh.com or (860) 347-8957.

MONDAY, FEB. 12

SOUTHINGTON

MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. from St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Cost is $30,which includes transportation, buffet, and gaming coupons. Hosted by the St. Aloysius men’s club. Proceeds benefit the Holy Name Society scholarship fund. Contact: Frank Castellano, (860) 621-8252.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

SOUTHINGTON

ASH WEDNESDAY WORSHIP. Noon and 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. The meetinghouse will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for prayer and reflection, and ashes will be available on the hour. A luncheon will be available following the noon service. Wheelchair-accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

WEDNESDAYS,

FEB. 14-MARCH 28

SOUTHINGTON

LENTEN WORSHIP. Wednesdays at noon at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Luncheon will be available following the services (suggested donation $5). Wheelchair-accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTABLE APPRAISALS. Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m., at The Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Experts will provide free antique and collectable appraisals during the weekly open house. Museum tours also available.

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; April 7, 21, and 28; May, 5, 12, and 19; June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.