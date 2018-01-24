Gymnasts bounce back at Hall

Suffering your first regular season loss in five years can inflict heavy damage. It can shake one’s confidence mentally and hold you back from reaching your highest potential. That didn’t happen to the Lady Knights though.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the Lady Knight gymnastics team rebounded in a big way at Whiting Lane Elementary School in West Hartford. Southington gymnasts captured their first victory of the season with a 26-point decision over Hall. Southington swept all four events to score 125.25 points, while Hall struggled to score just 99.15 points.

A Southington freshman is beginning to balance herself as a consistent top scorer for Knights. Natalie Reeves out-scored everyone with an all-around score of 33.2, including the top score on vault (8.1), bars (8.25), and floor (8.55).

Southington set the pace, capturing the top team score on vault (31.95), bars (30.05), beam (31.5), and floor (31.75).

Kat Rothstein and Jen Thai backed Reeves with all-around scores of 31.9 and 30.75. Rothstein led the team on beam (8.6).

The Knights will be back in action this week when they return to Whiting Lane to take on Conard on Thursday, Jan. 25. Southington is currently 1-1.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/23/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-jan-26-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.