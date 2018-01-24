Fundraising underway for victim of fatal crash

Southington’s superintendent of schools Timothy Connellan announced that fundraising is underway for the victim of a fatal car accident on I-91 last Sunday. Taahir Harris, 20, of Southington was one of three passengers that died in the accident.

Connellan said in a press release that friends and family of Harris have asked that he share information about the fundraising drive. “Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page for Ty’s family to help cover the funeral expenses,” he said in the release. “The link for the page

is: www.gofundme.com/rest-in-peace-taahir-harris.”

Questions regarding the donations should be directed to sdec1965@gmail.com.