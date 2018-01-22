Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Jan. 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Jan. 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—After Monday’s explosive, seven-goal victory over the Redhawks (3-8), the Warrior-Knights cooled off. They capped off the week by suffering their fourth loss on the year after falling by a goal, 2-1, at home in their first overtime contest of the season. Following a scoreless first period, Michael DiPietro assisted Miles Aronow with the game’s first goal late in the second. The Eagles knotted the score with a goal off a deflection early in the third, eventually sending the contest into overtime. In a back-and-forth extra period, the Eagles worked their offense into Hall-Southington’s zone and clinched the win by beating the goalie off a one-timer just outside the crease. Zach Monti saved 19 of the co-op team’s 21 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 26 shots on goal and committed seven of the 11 penalties in one of the chippier games the team has had this season, including a pair of major penalties. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week when they travel to the Newington Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24 to take on divisional WMRP (5-4) and then head to the Bolton Ice Palace on Saturday, Jan. 27 for a divisional road game against BCR (1-8). Hall-Southington is currently 5-4.

Indoor Track & Field—Southington traveled to the historical Coxe Cage at Yale University in New Haven for the 36th annual Yale Interscholastic Track Classic. The Knights kicked off day one with a number of school records and qualifications for the Class LL meet. Amanda Howe led the Knights on Friday, outmuscling 17 other competitors to win the weight throw with a distance of 53’2”. Howe broke her own school record of 50’3.5” that she set earlier this season. The next closest thrower was Annika Kelly (51’) of Barrington. Ryan Slesinski, Teagan Duffy, Shane Leone, and Conner Leone smashed the school record of 11:44.65 with a sixth-place finish and time of 11:16.12 in the distance medley, which was set by Jack Myers, Colin Murphy, Damiaen Florian, and Brandon Bayron during the 2013-14 season. Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Trevor Porter, and Kolby Rogers broke an old school record of1:36.60 with a time of 1:35.03 in the 4x200m, which was set by D. Berluti, M. Mangiacopra, M. Shea, and K. Stefanek during the 2003-04 season. Jeffrey Hannigan, Porter, Rodriguez, and Joseph Verderame broke their own school record of 3:38.07 that they set earlier this season with a fourth-place finish and time of 3:34.35 in the 4x400m. On the girls side, Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, and Natalie Verderame broke the school record of 1:53.56 in the 4x200m with a time of 1:50.97, which was set by Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Allie Brown, and Przybylski earlier this season. Kate Kemnitz, Brown, Meghan Sheline, and Verderame broke their own school record of 4:24.42 in the 4x400m that was set earlier this season with a time of 4:19.98. Brooke Lynch, Kailey Schmarr, Anny Moquete, and Lauren Verrilli qualified for the state meet in the 4x800m (10:41.03), and Brown also improved her state time in the 300m (45.17). Saturday brought much success to Southington as well. Not only did Rodriguez improve his state mark for the third time this season with a third-place finish in the semifinals of the 55m hurdles, but he also broke Chris Kelly’s 2008-09 school record of 7.81 with a time of 7.79. Kemnitz returned to break her own school record of 2:31.09 in the 800m that she set last season with a time of 2:29.16. Amanda Howe also returned with another first-place throw, beating out Sarah Mitchell (37’7.5”) of Prout School by over two feet to take the title in the shot put with a distance of 40’2.75”. Megan Biscoglio (12’) finished as runner-up to Alana Carroll (13’) of Averill Park in the pole vault, coming within an inch of her season and personal best. Terray just hit the cut line for the state meet in the 55m dash (7.04), and William Downes improved his state time (6.95) in the same event. Zach Burleigh tied his season and personal best of 13’6” with a third-place finish in the pole vault. The Knights will wrap up the regular season next week when they send their pole vaulters to the Glastonbury Indoor Meet on Thursday, Jan. 25. They will enter the postseason on Saturday, Jan. 27 when they return to Hillhouse High School in New Haven for the fifth time this season for the CCC Championship.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Basketball (8-4).

Male Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (38’)—Keegan Jarvis, 43’3.75”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

High Jump (5’8”)—Jake Beaupre, 5’10”, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’8”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Jack Terray, 5’8”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Long Jump (18’8”)—Kolby Rogers, 20’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jack Terray, 19’8.75” (2nd improved), 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

Pole Vault (10’6”)—Zachary Burleigh, 13’6’ (2nd improved, tied school record), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Casey Selinske, 11’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

55m Dash (7.04)—William Downes, 6.95 (1st improved), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Johnny Carreiro, 6.99, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Daniel Ragozzine, 7.02, 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; Jack Terray, 7.04, 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

55m Hurdles (9.04)—Elijah Rodriguez, 7.79 (3rd improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

300m (39.74)—Joseph Verderame, 38.83 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Elijah Rodriguez, 39.30, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

600m (1:32.24)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:28.29, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Shane Leone, 1:31.34, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1600m (4:48.24)—Conner Leone, 4:46.33, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Ryan Slesinski, 4:47.35, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m (10:25.24)—Conner Leone, 10:12.66 (1st improved), 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

4x800m (9:10)—Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, 8:47.73, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, Jeffrey Hannigan, 9:06.90, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (1:45)—Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Trevor Porter, and Kolby Rogers, 1:35.03 (school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, 1:37.41, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Johnny Carreiro, Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, William Downes, 1:38.10, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, William Downes, 1:39.55, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew, Joseph Verderame, Johnny Carreiro, 1:39.69, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Anthony Penta, Casey Selinske, Trevor Porter, Zachary Burleigh, 1:42.04, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

4x400m (3:55)—Jeffrey Hannigan, Trevor Porter, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, 3:34.35 (1st improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Jeffrey Hannigan, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, Elijah Rodriguez, 3:39.38, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

Sprint Medley (4:00)—Kolby Rogers, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.37, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

Female Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (28’)—Amanda Howe, 41’3.25” (1st improved), 1/6 at URI Rhody Classic Track & Field Invitational; Trinity Cardillo, 35’2” (1st improved), 1/6 at URI Rhody Classic Track & Field Invitational; Julia Groll, 30’8.5”, 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

High Jump (4’8”)—Sydney Garrison, 5’2” (2nd improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; Allie Brown, 5’ (1st improved), 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

Long Jump (14’6”)—Tayler Riddick, 15’5” (2nd improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Sydney Garrison, 15’1”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Pole Vault (8’0”)—Megan Biscoglio, 12’1” (1st improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational.

55m Dash (8.04)—Kayla Pelletier, 7.79, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 7.89 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

300m (46.54)—Natalie Verderame, 45.23 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Allie Brown, 45.17 (1st improved), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

600m (1:49.74)—Kate Kemnitz, 1:47.93 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1000m (3:25.24)—Kate Kemnitz, 3:12.59, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Lauren Verrilli, 3:23.60, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

1600m (5:50.24)—Lauren Verrilli, 5:40.85 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Grace Michaud, 5:48.70, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

4x800m (11:00)—Brooke Lynch, Kailey Schmarr, Anny Moquete, Lauren Verrilli, 10:41.03, 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 10:50.62, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (2:00)—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 1:50.97 (school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Allie Brown, Samantha Przybylski, 1:53.56, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, 1:54.53, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jenna Sheehan, Kayla Pelletier, Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski, 1:59.60, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

4x400m (4:38)—Kate Kemnitz, Allie Brown, Meghan Sheline, Natalie Verderame, 4:19.98 (1st improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

Sprint Medley (4:50)—Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:37.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:38.49, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley (2:10.32)—Brendon Egan, 2:09.48, 1/19 at Plainville.

Diving (160.00)—Chase Galayda, 223.65 (1st improved), 1/16 at Glastonbury; Emerson Suski, 203.00 (1st improved), 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 52.40 (1st improved), 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

500 Freestyle (5:15.00)—Derek Melanson, 5:08.84, 1/16 at Glastonbury.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.82, 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol; Derek Melanson, 58.53, 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.