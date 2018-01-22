Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 19

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 19. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights capped off the week by earning their third-straight win with a 53-47 victory over divisional NW Catholic (4-5) at home, but it wasn’t easy. The Knights led by nine points at the half, but the Lions slowly crept back into the game by forcing the Knights to commit numerous turnovers on consecutive possessions in the second half. The Lions came as close as three points with around two minutes remaining in the contest until a pair of free throws by Ryan Gesnaldo and Colin Burdette put the Knights up by seven with just over a minute to play, as the team pulled away on a three-point play by Andrew Lohneiss and fast-break layup by Gesnaldo. The Lions missed multiple shots down the stretch, going 9-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Lohneiss paced the offense with 18 points, going 7-for-10 from the charity stripe. Jeremy Mercier backed Lohneiss with 12 points. The Knights will look to earn a playoff berth for the second-straight year next week when they host Platt (0-11) on Monday, Jan. 22 and then hit the road for South Windsor (5-4) on Friday, Jan. 26. Southington is currently 7-3 and one win shy of qualifying for the Division III tournament, as the Knights have now won seven of their last nine games.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights capped off the week by qualifying for the Class LL tournament for the 18th-straight year. They earned their fourth-straight win with a 60-21 rout of the Lions at divisional NW Catholic (0-12), which is their largest victory of the season. The Knights will look to fight for better seeding in the state tournament next week when they travel to Berlin (5-6) on Monday, Jan. 22 and then return home to host South Windsor (3-10) on Friday, Jan. 26. Southington is currently 8-4, as the Knights have now won seven of their last eight games.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s loss at Glastonbury to cap off the week with their third win of the season in a 97-80 rout of the Blue Devils at Plainville. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to take on divisional Hall in their lone meet of the week. Meet time is 3:30 p.m. Southington is currently 3-1.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.