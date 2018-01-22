Obituary: Michael F. Carbone, 74

Michael F. Carbone, 74, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Carbone.

Michael was born in New Britain on December 31, 1943, the son of the late John and Laura (Marcantonio) Carbone. Prior to his retirement he was a Senior Vice President at Tilcon Inc. and served on the Bradley Memorial Hospital Board. He was a director of CASHO (Connecticut Association of Street & Highway Officials Inc) and received several distinguished awards including 2004 Person of the Year Award from the Utility Contractors Association of CT and a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to CASHO.

In addition to his wife Sharon he is survived by two daughters, Stefanie Anderson and husband Richard of Southington and Aimee McBride and husband Jeffrey of Berlin as well as his three cherished grandchildren Lauren, Madisen and Hayden.

Michael loved spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters. He appreciated a good Italian meal and looked forward to spending time in Florida with Sharon during the cold winter months. Michael will be remembered by all for being kind and helpful. He was a loving family man and a good friend to many.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, January 25 2018 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol Street, Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 4-7 pm.

