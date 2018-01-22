Did you take the plunge?

More than 150 participants braved the cold on Saturday, Jan. 20 for the 13th annual Sloper Plunge at YMCA Camp Sloper. The fundraising event challenges participants to leap into the icy waters at the camp to raise money for summer camp scholarships. The 2018 featured team was the Rotary Club of Southington. They joined teams from the YMCA, the Southington Police Department, the Southington Fire Department, the Southington Board of Education, the Calvanese Foundation, the Leading Ladies, and Lake Compounce, along with groups of local officials and politicians to “take the plunge.”

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI