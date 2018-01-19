Southington names human resource manager

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Town officials announced that Michelle Passamano is the human resource manager for the Town of Southington. The former administrative assistant to the town’s assistant superintendent of schools is already known by many town employees, but in a collaboration between the Board of Education and the town government, Passamano’s position will be expanded beyond the schools.

“I’ve had my sight on something like this for a long time,” Passamano said. “For the town and BOE to agree to have this shared service is an amazing thing.”

In her new capacity, Passamano will supervise two BOE assistants and one town assistant. Until now, the BOE and the town separated this position into two jobs. The new position will oversee all hiring, and streamline management between departments.

Passamano has been working as an administrative assistant for 13 years. She decided to go back to school, and she graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a specific interest in HR.

She reported that she is excited for the new challenge and expressed gratitude to the BOE for the years of experience. Passamano also thanked her family for ongoing support.

BOE Chair Brian Goralski reported that the merge is a great opportunity for the town.

“We are excited about the merger. If we truly want to see our town as one entity, this is a fantastic place to start,” said Goralski. “We hope this is just the beginning of looking for ways to bring unity across the town.”

He added that the merger makes sense, as the town’s hiring process already uses the Southington Public Schools’ application software when it comes to hiring.

Town Council Chair Chris Palmieri said that merging the positions is the first of many steps in creating partnerships across the various town boards. “Yes, there are some minor cost savings,” he said, “but more importantly, we will see more long-term results prevail from the merger.”

Palmieri said he and other town officials will continue to seek out areas where shared services are possible. Doing so opens up more opportunity for improved communication and collaboration.

As far as Passamano’s capabilities, Palmieri said he is fully confident that she will prove successful in her new capacity.

“I couldn’t think of someone better fit for the position,” he said. “She is a phenomenal employee and produces exceptional work, and has a keen attention to detail.”

Southington’s human resource office is located on the second floor of town hall at 75 Main St. Job listings and applications for town jobs and school positions are available online at www.applitrack.com/southingtonschools/onlineapp/default.aspx.

Random applications are no longer accepted for town positions. Only applications linked with an open, online job posting are accepted.

According to the town’s website, the Town of Southington is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate as to age, race, color, creed, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or other protected status under state and federal laws.

Passamano can be reached during normal business hours at (860) 628-3200 or by email at mpassamano@southington.org.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.