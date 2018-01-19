Southington chamber names executive director

The Greater Southington Chamber of Commerce announce the appointment of Taylor Crofton as its new executive director. Crofton has been serving as interim director since October.

“We felt that Taylor’s work as our sales and marketing coordinator, and then interim director, would be incredibly valuable for a permanent role with the chamber,” Chamber board of director chair Kate Sirignano said in a press release. “We’ve heard nothing but positive feedback about Taylor from our membership and we are excited to welcome her as our new Executive Director.”

The Southington resident brings previous experience in hospitality and customer management, staff supervision, sales, and marketing to the position.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time as the interim director, so I’m excited to make my position official and keep working with our local businesses and leaders to continue making a positive influence on the town of Southington and its residents,” Crofton said in the release. “The Chamber will continue its commitment to the growth and success of area businesses while promoting a friendly community to live. It is my goal to continue to keep the essence of the town alive with adapting to the ever-changing needs of local businesses and the community.”

Prior to her interim position with the Chamber, Crofton served as an event coordinator for David Alan Hospitality Group in Berlin. Her responsibilities in addition to event coordination included beverage management, negotiating prices, tracking inventory, and marketing development.

Crofton obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from South University Online, after graduating from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

“I’m confident in my ability to grow and improve the Chamber’s already established programs,” Crofton said. “I hope to use my skills to create new enriching experiences for the entire Southington community, and its businesses.”

The Greater Southington Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest and most active standalone Chambers in Southern New England, with over 420 businesses and organizations as members in good standing.

The chamber sponsors nearly 50 events each year on behalf of networking, business grand openings, fundraising, and more. Members are able to take advantage of a broad array of benefits, including discounts on insurance, energy, office supplies and other goods and services, and many new marketing opportunities.

The Chamber works closely with other community organizations, as well as with the Town of Southington, to promote the town and region as one of the best in the state in which to live and work.

To learn more about the chamber, visit them at www.southingtonchamber.com.