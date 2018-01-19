Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Jan. 18

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Jan. 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights achieved their first win of the season with a 125.25-99.15 victory over Hall at Whiting Lane Elementary School in West Hartford. The Knights will be back in action next week when they return to Whiting Lane to take on Conard. Southington is currently 1-1.

