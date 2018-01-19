Obituary: Coleen (Morin) Badgley, 62

Coleen (Morin) Badgley, 62 of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Badgley.

Born March 22, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marion Morin.

Coleen retired from the Villa Capri in Wallingford and Pilgrim Furniture in Southington. She was a member of the Polish Falcons Nest 307, American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 and the Sons of Italy.

She is survived by her son, Jason Darmofalski of Southington; a grandson, Hunter Darmfalski of Southington; two step daughters, Donna Fuller of Wallingford and Beth Ann Bechard of MA; a sister Anna Ferraiuolo of Wallingford; a nephew Robert Ferraiuolo and a niece, Lisa Ferraiuolo Maglio both of Wallingford.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington.

For online services and condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com