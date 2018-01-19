Obituary: Barbara (Hutchinson) Kern

Barbara (Hutchinson) Kern, formerly of Southington, Connecticut, passed away on January 1, 2018 in Melbourne, Florida. She was the wife of Fred P. Kern.

Barbara was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Fisher) Hutchinson. She is survived and will be sadly missed by Fred, her husband of 54 years, her daughter Kelly and husband Jeffrey St. Pierre, and granddaughter Lilliana St. Pierre. She was predeceased by a son, Jason Kern. Barbara is also survived by her beloved sister Joan Mainiero.

Barbara graduated from the University of Bridgeport and went on to receive her master’s degree from the University of Connecticut. Prior to her retirement she worked for 28 years in the guidance department at Cheshire High School. Barbara was a talented pianist, sang in the choir for many years, and loved to play tennis. She was very active in many associations, including her role as Past President of the American Association of University Women (‘AAUW’) Connecticut Chapter and member of the Connecticut Counselors Association. Barbara was an active supporter and Vice President of the CT Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation; she sponsored many events for research and support of a cure. She enjoyed participating in a gourmet cooking group and a bridge club.

Barbara leaves a lasting legacy of kindness and caring for all. She will be greatly missed.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27th at 12:30 pm. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington, CT. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Jason Kern Scholarship, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, 40 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854-2320. Simply Note on the Memo line of your check: Megan Cobb and Jason Kern Fund In Memory of Barbara Kern. Donate On-line: FCCFoundation.org, Click the “Green “Donate” button (top right of page), Donate Now, Enter amount of Donation “One Time.”

