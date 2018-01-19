Local children and their parents will receive free admission to the Connecticut Science Center for the free to learn informational event, which runs 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The event, hosted by the Yankee Institute and Connecticut Parents Union, will inform families about education savings accounts and other policies that could bring greater choice and flexibility to the education system in Connecticut.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2018, which will feature more than 32,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

“Every child deserves a chance to succeed,” Yankee Institute policy director Suzanne Bates said in a press release. “We in Connecticut believe children should be free to learn in the environment that is best for them. The only way to make sure that happens is through school choice.”

The Yankee Institute for Public Policy is hosting the event. The Connecticut Science Center is located at 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford.

For more information, contact Suzanne Bates at Suzanne@yankeeinstitute.org or (860) 282-0722.