State police make drug arrest at Southington rest area

Earlier today, Connecticut state troopers were dispatched to Southington Rest Area, located off of 1-84 East, after hearing reports that a distraught male was walking around the parking lot. The investigation led to the arrest of Edward T. Ortutay, 32, of Middlefield for drug charges.

Upon arrival, troopers established that Ortutay was driving a car and exhibited sings of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Troopers administered the standardized field sobriety, which were not performed to standard and the driver was taken into custody. During the search of the vehicle, troopers located narcotics and various other items, which constituted sale of narcotics.

Furthermore, records indicated that Ortutay had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the West Haven Police Department.

Ortutay was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of narcotics in the original container, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to sell, selling narcotics (second offense), and illegal possession of narcotics. He was held on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court tomorrow.