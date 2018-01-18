Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Jan. 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Jan. 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with a 52-44 victory at Newington (2-7). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional NW Catholic (4-4) on Friday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 6-3.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win with a 50-33 rout of New Britain (3-8) at home. The Knights held a six-point lead at halftime after holding the Golden Hurricanes scoreless in the opening quarter of play and pulled away with the help of 22 points and eight of 10 free throws made in the third quarter. Janette Wadolowski paced the offense with 22 points. Julia Collins contributed with six points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional NW Catholic (0-11) on Friday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 7-4 and one win shy of qualifying for the Class LL tournament.

Boys Swimming & Diving—Southington’s two-meet winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season, falling, 102-79, at Glastonbury. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Plainville on Friday. Meet time is 4 p.m. Southington is currently 2-1.

