Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Jan. 15

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights bounced back from Saturday’s loss to North Haven (3-4) by earning their fifth win of the season with an 8-1 rout of the Redhawks (3-7) at home. The Warrior-Knights held a 5-0 lead after the first period, as Michael DiPietro paced the offense with a pair of goals. Nate Zmarlicki, Bobby Allan, and Miles Aronow each contributed with a pair of assists. Zach Monti saved 15 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 59 shots on goal and committed all three penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Rinks at Shelton to take on Masuk (1-5) on Wednesday and then return home to host divisional Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (4-4) on Saturday. Hall-Southington is currently 5-3.

