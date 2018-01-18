Obituary: Owen James ‘OJ’ Folts, 41

Owen James “OJ” Folts, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday Jan. 13, 2018.

He was born on January 30, 1976 in Bristol, CT to Linda and Jack Folts. He graduated from Plainville High School. He attended SUNY Cobleskill for Business and worked at The Hartford. OJ loved his two boys, Peyton and Zachary more than anything in this world. OJ loved being around friends, family and sports.

He is survived by his two sons, Peyton Folts and Zachary Folts (Farmington), Seneca Josey, (Ohio-considered as a step daughter), his mother, Linda Folts (Bristol), his father Jack Folts (NY), his sister Teresa Ubner & brother-in-law Scott (NY), his nephews Christopher & Adam, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Friday January 26, 2018 at 11:00 at the Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St, Bristol, following the service a reception will be held at the church.