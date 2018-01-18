Obituary: Mildred R. (Descoteaux) Zastaury, 101

Mildred R. (Descoteaux) Zastaury, 101, formerly of Waterbury, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Cheshire House. She was the wife of the late Henry Zastaury.

Born March 26, 1916 in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Julia Descoteaux.

Mildred retired from Uniroyal. She was one of the first members of the Faith Living Church in Southington and continued to be a member. She leaves her many friends especially her Bible Study Group which she was still an active member. Her Bible and daily prayer were an important part of her life.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Dulton of NH and Joan Filiere and husband Robert of NY; six grandchildren, Ellen, Christine, Sharon, Lisa, Gregory and Kathryn and 10 great-grandchildren. Mildred also leaves several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St., Plantsville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Faith Living Church.

