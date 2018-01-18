Obituary: Joseph J. Figluizzi, 92

The love story continues as we mourn the passing of our father Joseph J. Figluizzi , 92 of Southington who passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is now reunited with his beloved late wife of 73 years, Sylvia (Pizzo) Figluizzi.

He was born in Manhattan, NY on May 3, 1925 to the late Salvatore and Carmela (Guzzetta) Figluizzi. Joseph was a Veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Navy as a Gunners Mate from 1942-1946. He was a self-employed distributor and later established Deli 66. Joseph was a member of the American Legion, the Elks and Kiwanis. He also loved playing poker, setback, the New York Yankees and UCONN Huskies.

He leaves his cherished children; Joann Ford and husband Keith of Mashpee, MA, Joseph Figluizzi of Ellington, Camille Figluizzi of Norwalk and Donna Figluizzi of Meriden; his grandchildren who meant the world to him; Matthew Watson of FL, Marcus Watson and wife Abigail of Alaska, Christian Parrillo and Sarah Ventura both of Waterbury, Biancha Mathieu and husband Gregory and Hannah Figluizzi-Bradley all of Meriden, James Figluizzi -Bingham of Norwalk and Camille Figluizzi-Bingham of Manhattan, NY; three great-grandchildren, Sabina and Dawson Watson and Hailey Mathieu; a brother-in-law Lawrence Pizzo and wife Ann of LI,NY, sisters-in-law, Phyllis Urbanati and Barbara Pizzo and Mel Figluizzi of Bronx, NY; and many loving nieces and nephews. Three special people, special little boy Zachary, son-in-law James Bingham and Michael Zakrzewski.

After retirement Joe and Sylvia spent over 30 winters in FL making many close friends and long lasting relationships.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hosmer’s staff and the girls in the HCC Infusion Center, Plainville that showed nothing but compassion and kindness to Joe and his family.

A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family.