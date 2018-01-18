Obituary: Grace (Cermola) Romandetti, 91

Grace (Cermola) Romandetti, 91, of Southington passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2018 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Giovanni and Vincenza (DiTolla) Cermola.

Grace is survived by her children, John Romandetti of Plantation, FL, Belle Taylor of Southington, Susan Proto of Cheshire and Beatrice Zavorskas and husband Joseph of Southington; a sister Josephine Amore of Hamden; ten grandchildren, Kristin, Susan, Eric, Brian, Matthew, Jonathan, Joey, Kyle, James and Stephanie; three great-grandchildren, Landen, Kelsey and Natalie, Emma, Kaitlyn, Ellie and Rose. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Cermola.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 10-11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavechiafh.com