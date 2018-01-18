Obituary: Andrea Jean DeMello, 73

Andrea Jean DeMello, 73, passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center on Thursday, January 11, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her husband and three sons.

Andrea is survived by Kenneth, her loving husband of 52 years. They were married in Newington, CT on May 22, 1965.

Andrea is lovingly remembered by her sons, Kevin and wife Julianne of Manchester, CT , Chris and his wife Jessica of Southington, CT, Craig and wife Samantha of Katy, TX; and her beautiful grandchildren, Mackenzie, Grace, Gavin, Caden and Nathan.

Andrea was born in Hartford, CT on May 13, 1944. She graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1962. She worked and retired from UCONN Health Center.

Andrea enjoyed square and round dancing, yoga, and being with her grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff and Dr. David Fogleman, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston TX. #End Cancer

The visitation will be held at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street Southington, CT on Friday January 19, 2018 from 4 pm to 8 pm

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9:15 am from DellaVecchia Funeral Home to St. Dominic Church 1050 Flanders Rd. at 10 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks by going to Andrea DeMello Memorial Page,

act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/AutismSpeaksU/General?px=4597072&pg=personal&fr id=2860