Trash or treasure? Southington Historical Society offers answers

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

For more than two decades, one of the most popular shows on public television has been “Antiques Roadshow.” Viewers tune in to see appraisers sift through tag sale purchases and family heirlooms, hoping to see people burst into celebration or fall into dismay. It makes for good television drama.

The show has drawn thousands of participants willing to face ridicule just to find out if Uncle Jerry’s antique lamp should be insured or just appreciated for its sentimental value. Now, Southington residents have the opportunity to avoid those camera lights to find their answers.

The Southington Historical Society has entered into their winter operating hours, now open to the public on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. New this year, the society is offering free appraisals and tours of the Historical Center, located at 239 Main St.

Appraisers Dan Varano and Carl Hotkowski welcome Southington residents to bring down their family heirlooms and antiques to find out what they are worth, and perhaps learn their histories.

“We’d love to see some Southington artifacts that we haven’t seen before and have a chance to learn a little more about our town’s history,” said Hotkowski.

The museum is full of historical Southington heirlooms, from photos and newspapers, to military gear, to household items and more. Officials hope that, though people come to appraise their heirlooms, they might stay to learn about the town.

“Many townspeople have never been to the museum,” said Hotkowski. “We hope this can be an incentive to attract some people in and give them a chance to learn about their local history.”

Items in the museum are geared toward things made, or used, in Southington. Items are gently preserved and held in time to tell a tale to residents for years to come.

Appraisals and tours of the museum are free, with no appointment necessary. The museum will operate with their winter hours until April. Call (860) 621-4811 for more information. For more information about the Southington Historical Society, visit southingtonhistory.org.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.