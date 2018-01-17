Swimmers are off to a fast start

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

After their first two meets of the regular season, the Blue Knights are off and running with a pair of wins and three athletes qualified in three events for the Class LL meet already. With the return of high-level postseason experience and a well-rounded squad from last season, it comes as no surprise.

The Knights dove into their season with a splash on Tuesday, Jan. 9, coming away with a 95-86 win over Avon at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. The Knight clinched the meet by the 100 breaststroke.

The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Derek Melanson, and Evan Bender in the 200 medley relay (1:47.78); Bender, Brendon Egan, Jacob Holbrook, and Brian Egan in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.02); Brian Egan, Melanson, Quintin Kimmel, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.30); Brendon Egan in the 100 fly (58.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.79); Brian Egan in the 200 freestyle (2:00.33); Heidgerd in the 200 individual medley (2:11.19); Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:15.35); and Bender in the 100 backstroke (1:02.92).

Chase Galayda (222.35) and Emerson Suski (188.30) qualified for the state meet in diving, and Heidgerd qualified for the state meet in the 100 freestyle (52.78).

A few days later, the Knights capped off the week by remaining undefeated with a 97-81 victory over Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center.

The following finished first in the meet: Melanson, Brendon Egan, Heidgerd, and Bender in the 200 medley relay (1:49.50); Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Alex Kuhr, and Bender in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.52); Heidgerd in the 100 freestyle (52.40) and 100 backstroke (57.82); Kimmel in the 200 freestyle (2:03.51); Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2:10.87); Suski in diving (203.00); and Brendon Egan in the 100 fly (58.82).

Heidgerd qualified for the state meet in the 100 backstroke and improved his state time in the 100 freestyle. Suski improved his state mark in diving.

The Knights will be back in the pool this week when they travel to Glastonbury on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Plainville on Friday, Jan. 19.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/16/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-jan-19-edition).