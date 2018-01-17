Police blotter for the Jan. 19 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Jan. 4 to Wednesday, Jan. 10:
- Janine Wiktor, 56, of 2030 Stanley St., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with third degree criminal trespassing.
- Brian Sniffin, 27, of 50 Pierce St., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Donnalee Heslin, 60, of 18 Seibert Dr., Terryville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Danny R. Konopelski, 27, of 243 Willow St., Waterbury, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Cody G. Valle, 23, of 35 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with two separate incidents of probation violation.
- Nathalie Rolling, 24, of 2130 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.
- Lexus Artwell, 21, of 43 Sargent St., Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with interfering with an officer, assault on personnel, second degree breach of peace, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Paul Damiani, 28, of 67 Walnut St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug and failure to drive right.
- David A. Forgione Sr., 59, of 676 Mulberry St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and violation of a protective order. In a separate incident, he was charged with violation of a protective order and violation of conditions of release.