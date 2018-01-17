Man arrested for violating a protective order

David Forgione, 59, of Plantsville, was arrested for a stalking incident at a local gas station. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 he was charged with violation of a protective order, first degree stalking, and second degree breach of peace.

According to police, the victim was putting gas into a vehicle when forgione was observed in a parked vehicle near the gas pumps. The victim attempted to leave the area as Forgione approached in his vehicle, beeping the horn.

As the victim attempted to drive away from the scene, Forgione followed over the course of several streets. At this point, the victim dialed 911. The victim reported that Forgione saw the cell phone, so he turned the opposite direction.

The report indicates that Forgione allegedly followed the victim for approx. 3.5 miles, which violated an active protective order involving Forgione and the victim.

Forgione was held on a $325,000 bond and given an appearance date in the Bristol Court on Jan. 16.