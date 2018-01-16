Weekly scoreboard for the Jan. 19 edition





These are the scores for games played between Monday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 14. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Basketball

Southington 61, Hall 48

Monday, Jan. 8

At Southington

Hall 09 16 08 15 — 48

Southington 13 11 17 20 — 61

HALL (48)—Onyx Erazo, 1-2-4; Zach Ellovich, 0-0-0; James DeCrisantas, 2-2-7; Mike Hardwick, 4-2-10; Daidrien Ramos, 2-1-5; Brian Renker, 1-0-2; Max Boyd, 7-2-17; Jack DelCoro, 1-1-3. Totals: 18-10-48.

SOUTHINGTON (61)—Joe Gaudio, 0-0-0; Ryan Gesnaldo, 3-0-8; Ryan Middendorf, 0-0-0; Tim O’Shea, 6-4-16; Cameron Clynes, 1-6-9; Billy Wadolowski, 1-0-2; Jake Napoli, 0-0-0; Jared Kelly, 0-0-0; Adam Hunter, 0-0-0; Jacob DelMonte, 0-0-0; Zach Zembrzuski, 0-0-0; Jacob Flynn, 0-0-0; Jeremy Mercier, 4-1-10; Andrew Lohneiss, 5-4-15 Totals: 20-15-60.

Three point field goals— HHS (2) : Crisantas, Boyd. SHS (5) : Gesnaldo (2), Clynes, Mercier, Lohneiss.

Records—HHS, 1-5. SHS, 4-2.

Conard 57, Southington 55

Tuesday, Jan. 9

At Conard HS, West Hartford

Southington 14 11 19 11 — 55

Conard 12 14 12 19 — 57

SOUTHINGTON (55)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 2-2-8; Andrew Lohneiss, 8-1-20; Jeremy Mercier, 6-2-14; Tim O’Shea, 0-0-0; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Adam Hunter, 3-0-6; Ryan Middendorf, 0-0-0; Jacob Flynn, 0-0-0; Bill Wadolowski, 0-3-3; Colin Burdette, 2-0-4. Totals: 21-8-55.

CONARD (57)—Danny Manger, 0-0-0; Ajaye Fair, 3-1-7; George Andrews, 0-0-0; Larry Womack, 7-2-23; Connor McKeown, 0-0-0; Arsen Schtefan, 3-0-9; Connor Olechara, 0-0-0; Casey Shane, 4-1-10; Pete Simplicio, 2-0-4; Josh Rotrepo, 1-2-4. Totals: 20-6-57.

Three point field goals— SHS (5) : Gesnaldo (2), Lohneiss (3). CHS (11) : Womack (7), Schtefan (3), Shane.

Records—SHS, 4-3. CHS, 2-5.

Southington 46, Bloomfield 29

Thursday, Jan. 11

At Southington

Bloomfield 09 05 07 08 — 29

Southington 09 14 21 29 — 46

BLOOMFIELD (29)—Richard Damas, 0-0-0; Anthony Simpson, 2-0-4; Mark Coley, 2-0-4; Elijah Hargrove, 3-0-8; Michael Collins, 0-0-0; Phillip Underwood, 0-0-0; Kyle Barrow, 0-0-0; Karl Powell, 4-2-10; Kyle Manning, 1-0-3; Shemar White, 0-0-0. Totals: 12-2-29.

SOUTHINGTON (46)—Joe Gaudio, 0-0-0; Ryan Gesnaldo, 1-0-2; Colin Burdette, 3-2-9; Cameron Clynes, 1-1-4; Billy Wadolowski, 0-0-0; Jared Kelly, 0-1-1; Jacob DelMonte, 0-1-1; Zach Zembrzuski, 0-0-0; Jeremy Mercier, 5-1-11; Andrew Lohneiss, 7-0-18. Total: 17-6-46.

Three point field goals— BHS (3) : Hargrove, Manning. SHS (6) : Burdette, Clynes, Lohneiss (4).

Records—BHS, 4-3. SHS, 5-3.

Girls Basketball

Hall 63, Southington 51

Monday, Jan. 8

At Hall HS, West Hartford

Southington 15 10 12 14 — 51

Hall 14 21 12 16 — 63

SOUTHINGTON (51)—Julia Collins, 0-0-0; Bri Harris, 4-1-12; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Alli Carr, 5-1-11; Madison Hulten, 3-1-7; Kelley Marshall, 0-0-0; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 7-6-21. Totals: 19-9-51.

HALL (63)—Olivia Deslauriers, 1-2-5; Amber Raisner, 5-2-14; Lexi Gellerman, 5-0-13; Siobhan Boyle, 3-0-7; Madison Mandyck, 5-3-13; Jenna Zydanowicz, 1-2-4; Olivia Bonee, 2-0-5; Colleen Kennedy, 1-0-2. Totals: 23-9-63.

Three point field goals— SHS (4) : Harris (3), Wadolowski. HHS (8) : Deslauriers, Raisner (2), Gellerman (3), Boyle, Bonee.

Records—SHS, 4-4. HHS, 6-3.

Southington 39, Conard 37

Tuesday, Jan. 9

At Southington

Conard 08 08 14 07 — 37

Southington 04 12 12 11 — 39

CONARD (37)—Lena Proietti, 0-0-0; Delaney Connors, 4-3-13; Rachel Chozick, 2-0-4; Ella DiPippo, 0-0-0; Gillian Haverty, 1-0-2; Azaiyah Felder, 4-0-8; Abigail Capone, 2-0-4; Maggie Venora, 0-0-0; Meghann Morhardt, 3-0-6. Totals: 16-3-37.

SOUTHINGTON (39)—Bri Harris, 2-0-6; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Alli Carr, 0-1-1; Madison Hulten, 3-0-6; Kelley Marshall, 1-0-2; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 9-6-24. Totals: 15-7-39.

Three point field goals— CHS (2) : Connors (2). SHS (2) : Harris (2).

Records—CHS, 7-2. SHS, 5-4.

Southington 47, Newington 34

Thursday, Jan. 11

At Newington HS

Southington 10 12 12 13 — 47

Newington 08 06 08 09 — 34

SOUTHINGTON (47)—Brianna Harris, 3-1-9; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Allison Carr, 3-2-8; Madison Hulten, 5-0-10; Kelley Marshall, 2-0-5; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 6-3-15. Totals: 19-6-47.

NEWINGTON (34)—Sabrine Soler, 1-1-3; Abby Malloy, 0-0-0; Lexi Harris, 0-0-0; Erika Cuevas, 0-0-0; Ashonti Frazier, 5-2-15; Ali Houldcroft, 1-0-3; Maggie Callahan, 0-0-0; Kayla Florez, 0-0-0; Gio Rivera, 1-1-3; Aby Florez, 0-2-2; Olivia St. Remy, 3-0-6; Maya Gajowiak, 1-0-2. Totals: 12-6-34.

Three point field goals— SHS (3) : Harris (2), Marshall. NHS (4) : A. Frazier (3), Houldcraft.

Records—SHS, 6-4. NHS, 5-4.

Boys Swimming

Southington 95, Avon 86

Tuesday, Jan. 9

At Central Connecticut State University, New Britain

200 med relay—1, SHS (Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Derek Melanson, Evan Bender), 1:47.78; 2, AHS; 3, SHS (Sarah Meade, Jackson Malsheske, Jacob Holbrook, Alexander Kuhr).

200 free—1, Brian Egan, SHS, 2:00.33; 2, Justin Arroyo, AHS; 3, Quintin Kimmel, SHS; 4, Kelly Zhou, AHS; 5, Mikey Ford, AHS.

200 IM—1, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 2:11.19; 2, Melanson, SHS; 3, Alec Traktovenko, AHS; 4, Malsheske, SHS; 5, Jennifer Wall, AHS.

50 free—1, Richard Andre, AHS, 23.45; 2, Bender, SHS; 3, Chris Chute, AHS; 4, Kuhr, SHS; 5, Holbrook, SHS.

Diving—1, Brendan Downey, AHS, 225.35; 2, Chase Galayda, SHS; 3, Emerson Suski, SHS; 4, Jack Hogan, AHS; 5, Kian Siadat, SHS.

100 fly—1, Bre. Egan, SHS, 58.6; 2, Erika Nguyen, AHS; 3, Karen Zhou, AHS; 4, Holbrook, SHS; 5, Megan Boswell, AHS.

100 free—1, Andre, AHS, 52.67; 2, Heidgerd, SHS; 3, Bri. Egan, SHS; 4, Chute, AHS; 5, Lance Morgan, AHS.

500 free—1, Melanson, SHS, 5:15.35; 2, Kimmel, SHS; 3, Malsheske, SHS; 4, Ke. Zhou, AHS; 5, Kayla Bucci, AHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Bender, Bre. Egan, Jacob Holbrook, Bri. Egan), 1:39.02; 2, SHS (Kuhr, Jonathan Cocchiola, Kyle Buchanan, Kimmel); 3, AHS.

100 back—1, Bender, SHS, 1:02.92; 2, Nguyen, AHS; 3, Meade, SHS; 4, Wall, AHS; 5, Jeanna Langan, AHS.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 1-0.

Southington 97, Bristol co-op 81

Friday, Jan. 12

At Dennis Malone Aquatic Center, Bristol

200 med relay—1, SHS (Derek Melanson, Brendon Egan, Tyler Heidgerd, Evan Bender), 1:49.5; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXX.

200 free—1, Quint Kimmel, SHS, 2:03.51; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXX.

200 IM—1, Melanson, SHS, 2:10.87; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

50 free—1, XXXXXXXXXXXX.

Diving—1, EJ Suski, SHS, 203.0; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXX.

100 fly—1, Bre. Egan, SHS, 58.82; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

100 free—1, Heidgerd, SHS, 52.4; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXXX.

500 free—1, XXXXXXXXXXXXX.

200 free relay—1, SHS, (Bre. Egan, Brian Egan, Alex Kuhr, Bender), 1:38.52; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

100 back—1, Heidgerd, SHS, 57.82; 2, XXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

100 breast—1, XXXXXXXXXXXX.

400 free relay—1, XXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

Record—SHS, 2-0.

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 1, Newington 0

Wednesday, Jan. 10

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Hall-Southington 00 00 01 — 01

Newington 00 00 00 — 00

First period—No scoring.

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—1, Michael DiPietro (Drew Booth), H-S, 13:51.

Penalties—H-S, 5 (10:00). NHS, 3 (6:00).

Shots—H-S, 37. NHS, 22.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 22. Dave Mix, NHS, 36.

Records—H-S, 4-2. NHS, 5-1.

North Haven 2, Hall-Southington 1

Saturday, Jan. 13

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

North Haven 00 00 02 — 02

Hall-Southington 00 01 00 — 01

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1, Jake Albert (Bobby Allan, Graham Kennedy), H-S, 4:48.

Third period—2, Andrew Carmody (Jack Marotollo), NHHS, 4:43; 3, Kyle Spring (Carmody, Corey Reilly), NHHS, 0:02.

Penalties—NHHS, 0 (0:00). H-S, 4 (8:00).

Shots—NHHS, 32. H-S, 22.

Saves—Spencer Flynn, NHHS, 21. Harry Freda, H-S, 30.

Records—NHHS, 3-4. H-S, 4-3.

Wrestling

Southington 62, Hall 16

Wednesday, Jan. 10

At West Hartford

182—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Justin Searls, HHS, 0:52.

195—Hugh Wells, HHS, pin Sebby Lombardo, SHS, 1:43.

220—Jacob Vecchio, SHS, forfeit.

285— Mehmet Kaya, HHS, pin Ryan Andrews, SHS, 3:18.

106—Jackson Cardozo, SHS, dec. Mike Barnett, HHS, 7-1.

113—Drew Currier, HHS, major dec. Caleb Brick, SHS, 22-8.

120—Darius Mangiafico, SHS, forfeit.

126—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Natan Cohen, HHS, 0:14.

132—Jason Brault, SHS, forfeit.

138—Shaun Wagner, SHS, pin Rayadh Ali, HHS, 1:11.

145—Josh Vitti, SHS, pin Jameson Carnes, HHS, 2:55.

152—Tagan Welch, SHS, pin Alex Searls, HHS, 0:39.

160—Billy Carr, SHS, pin Joseph Shuey, HHS, 2:57.

170—Matt Jacobson, SHS, pin Jason Chan, HHS, 3:01.

Records—SHS, 6-2.

Eastern States Classic

Saturday, Jan. 13

At Loch Sheldrake, N.Y.

Team results—(159 teams) 1, Wyoming Seminary, 216; 2, Wantagh, 95; 3, Minisink Valley, 86; 4, Long Beach, 73; 5, Jamesville Dewitt-Cba, 69.5; 6, Eastport- S Manor, 64.5; 7, Horace Greeley, 64; 8, Danbury, 63; 9, Penfield, 61.5; 10, Rocky Point, 60; 11, Central Valley Academy, 58.5; 12, Shenendehowa, 58; 13, Hauppauge, 56.5; 14, Center Moriches, 50.5; 15, Commack, 46; 16, Fox Lane, 45.5; 17, Norwich, 42; 18, North Babylon, 40.5; 19, Lancaster, 40; 20 (tie), New Canaan and Ballston Spa, 39.5; 22 (tie), Fairport and Half Hollow Hills West, 39; 24, Hilton, 38.5; 25, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek, 34.5; 26 (tie), Newark Valley, Half Hollow Hills East and Southington, 33; 29, Massapequa, 32.5; 30, Patchogue-Medford, 31.5; 31, New Rochelle, 31; 32, Schuylerville-Greenwich, 30; 33, Newburgh, 29.5; 34 (tie), South East Cyclones, John Jay-Cr and Mount Sinai, 29; 37, Mattituck, 28; 38, Phoenix, 27.5; 39, Niagara Wheatfield, 27; 40, Saranac, 26; 41, Poly Prep, 25; 42 (tie), Walton-Delhi and Pleasantville, 24; 44, Cornwall, 23.5; 45 (tie), Duanesburg, New Milford, Fulton and New Hartford, 23; 49 (tie), Ward Melville, Honeoye Falls-Lima and Freeport, 22; 52 (tie), Port Chester, Marcellus and Long Island Lutheran, 21.5; 55 (tie), Holand Patent-Saquoit Valley and Arlington, 21; 57 (tie), Peru, Smithtown West and Foran, 20; 60, Monroe Woodbury, 19.5; 61, Alexander, 19; 62, Locust Valley, 18.5; 63 (tie), Onteora, Warsaw and Shoreham, 17; 66 (tie), Grand Street Campus, Yorktown, Bellmore-Jfk and Plainedge, 16; 70 (tie), Cold Spring Harbor, Columbia, Churchville-Chili and Niskayuna, 15; 74 (tie), Canastota, Macarthur, Msgr Farrell, Starpoint and Woodbridge, 14; 79 (tie), Copenhagen, Niagara Falls, Pine Bush and Sachem East, 13; 83 (tie), Ausable Valley and Rondout Valley, 12.5; 85 (tie), Eagle Academy-Bronx, Elmira, Lynbrook, Pawling, Wingate, Bethpage and Hadley Luzerne/Lake George, 12; 92 (tie), Chaminade, Middletown, South Glens Falls, Bristol and Burlington, 11; 97, Burnt Hills, 10.5; 98 (tie), James Madison, John Jay-Ef, North Rockland Farmingdale, Tottenville and Oyster Bay, 10; 104 (tie), Brooklyn Technical and Clarence, 9; 106 (tie), Miller Place and Mepham, 8.5; 108 (tie), Carle Place-Wheatley, Levitttown Division, Pearl River, Amityville, William C Bryant, Williamson-Marion-Sodus and Port Jefferson, 8; 115 (tie), Gouverneur and Mamaroneck, 7.5; 117 (tie), Iona Prep, Iroquois, Maspeth, Saugerties, Syosset and Wayne, 7; 123 (tie), Clarkstown South, Northern Adirondak, Valley Central and Red Hook, 6; 127 (tie), Roy C Ketcham and Pal Mac, 5.5; 129 (tie), Garden City, Holy Trinity, Newfield, Northport, Albany Academy and Putnam Valley-Haldane, 5; 135 (tie), Copiague, Edgemont, Greenville and Noble, 4; 139 (tie), Harrison, Petrides and Port Washington, 3; 142, Kingston, 2.5; 143 (tie), Eldred-Liberty-Sullivan W, Salem-Cambridge, Scarsdale and Beacon, 2; 147 (tie), Benjamin Cardozo, Eastchester and Warwick Valley, 1; 150 (tie), Byram Hills, East Ramapo, Edward R Murow, Gaynor Campus, Goshen, Lasalle Institute, New Utrecht, St Josephs Collegiate and Wallkill, 0; 159, Port Jervis, (-3).

PLACEWINNERS

99—Championship: Stevo Poulin, Shenendehowa, pin Mason Bush, Central Valley Academy), 5:08

106—Championship: Matt Griffin, Jamesville Dewitt-cba, pin Jordan Titus, Center Moriches), 3:43

113—Championship: Nic Botello, Wyoming Seminary, dec. Dylan Ryder, Half Hollow Hills West), 6-2, OT

120—Championship: Adam Busiello, Eastport- S Manor, dec. Anthony Sciotto, Rocky Point), 8-3. Third place: Ryan Jack, Danbury, dec. Salvatore Jones, Long Island Lutheran), 6-4, OT. Fifth place: Zach Redding, Eastport- S Manor, dec. Chris Trelli, Bristol Central), 5-1

126—Championship: Beau Bartlett, Wyoming Seminary, pin Orion Anderson, Schuylerville-Greenwich), 4:57. Third place: Mel Ortiz, New Milford, dec. Kyle Fields, Danbury), 2-1, 3 OT. Fifth place: Justin Mastroianni, New Canaan, dec. Michael Gonyea, Columbia), 8-4

132—Championship: Jack Davis, Wyoming Seminary, dec. Justin Vines, Wantagh), 10-7

138—Championship: Chris Gomez, Patchogue-Medford, dec. Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East), 5-2. Third place: Tyler Sung, New Canaan, dec. Ian Mckenna, New Hartford), 3-1

145—Championship: Frankie Gissendanner, Penfield, dec. Kyle Mosher, South East Cyclones), 12-3

152—Championship: Jacori Teemer, Long Beach, dec. Matt Grippi, Fox Lane), 9-5. Third place: Cooper Kropman, Penfield, dec. Ryan Luth, Foran), 8-4

160—Championship: Jake Silverstein, Hauppauge, dec. Christopher Barker, Fairport), 3-0

170—Championship: Tyler Barnes, Ballston Spa, dec. Paul Calo, Southington), 8-2

182—Championship: Jake Logan, New Rochelle, dec. Jacob Ferreira, Horace Greeley), 5-4

195—Championship: Austin Cooley, Wyoming Seminary, dec. Jonathan Loew, Wantagh), 7-5, OT

220—Championship: Joe Benedict, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek, pin Halil Gecaj, John Jay-CR), 1:18

285—Championship: Joey Slackman, Commack, dec. Tony Cutrie, Wyoming Seminary), 6-4

For complete brackets, visit: https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/5d705428-5b43-d4dd-35a8-b1e231aa6b33

Indoor Track

SCC Coaches Invitational

Saturday, Jan. 13

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

Girls Results

Team results—(39 teams) 1, Danbury, 69; 2, Glastonbury, 66.5; 3, Weston, 38; 4, Fairfield Ludlowe, 33; 5, Rocky Hill, 28; 6, Southington, 25; 7, Ellington, 24, 8 (tie), Hamden and NFA, 23; 10, Avon, 22.5; 11, Wilbur Cross, 21; 12, Shelton, 16.5; 13, Simsbury, 16, 14 (tie), Darien and St. Joseph, 15; 16, Newtown, 14; 17, NW Catholic, 13; 18 (tie), Canton and Somers, 10; 20 (tie), N. Haven and Montville, 9; 22 (tie), Greenwich and Bacon, 7; 24 (tie), Hand, Manchester, Amity, New Canaan, and Stonington, 6; 29, Tolland, 5.5; 30 (tie), Cheshire and East Catholic, 5; 32 (tie), Branford, Amistad, and Conard, 4; 35 (tie), Seymour and Suffield, 3; 37 (tie), Staples and East Haven, 2; 39, Bristol Central, 1.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

55m—(68 athletes) 1, Gay, Aisha, Hamden, 7.41; 2, Mocarski, Maya, Fairfield Lu, 7.46; 3, Marriott, Erica, N. Haven, 7.48; 4, Mitchell, Chelsea, Canton, 7.51; 5, Camara, Magnalen, Amistad Acad, 7.6; 6, Grady, KC, Darien, 7.62; 18, Pelletier, Kayla, Southington, 7.89; 19, Przybylski, Samantha, Southington, 7.89.

300m—(64 athletes) 1, Denis, Dinedye, Simsbury, 40.91; 2, Forrest, Samantha, Glastonbury, 42.96; 3, Harmon, Gabrielle, Hand, 43.26; 4, Onyina, Lordina, Rocky Hill, 43.53; 5, Nelson-Mbiah, Audrey, Rocky Hill, 43.89; 6, Seipio, Natalee, Danbury, 43.96; 49, Moquete Volquez, Anny, Southington, 48.21; 50, Lynch, Brooke, Southington, 48.26.

600m—(44 athletes) 1, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 1:38.1; 2, Sparrow, Grace, Glastonbury, 1:41.17; 3, Rafferty, Caroline, Amity, 1:43.02; 4, Whittaker, Mady, Montville, 1:43.46; 5, McMahon, Libby, Conard, 1:44.16; 6, Claude, Liante, Branford, 1:44.78; 33, Sheline, Meghan, Southington, 1:53.66.

1000m—(51 athletes) 1, Murphy, Kathleen, Weston, 3:04.86; 2, Kraus, Alyssa, Fairfield Lu, 3:05.23; 3, Schultz, Sydney, Ellington, 3:05.69; 4, Ozimek, Julia, New Canaan, 3:08.26; 5, Park, Kayla, NFA, 3:09.46; 6, Sturdevant, Cassandra, Danbury, 3:12.23; 7, Kemnitz, Kate, Southington, 3:12.59; 39, Schmarr, Kailey, Southington, 3:31.94.

1600m—(47 athletes) 1, Moore, Lauren, Danbury, 5:13.23; 2, Stockman, Elizabeth, Rocky Hill, 5:13.91; 3, Ross, Alexandra, Glastonbury, 5:18.36; 4, Hughes, Kaylen, Glastonbury, 5:22.94; 5, Simonsen, Keegan, Fairfield Lu, 5:24.73; 6, Zielinski, Ava, Weston, 5:26.45; 12, Verrilli, Lauren, Southington, 5:40.85; 24, Michaud, Grace, Southington, 5:48.7.

3200m—(34 athletes) 1, Raymond, Kylie, Somers, 11:26.19; 2, Moore, Lauren, Danbury, 11:36.42; 3, Lynch, Meghan, Greenwich, 11:37.7; 4, Caputo, Julia, Canton, 11:43.41; 5, Leavens, Sara, Avon, 11:51.9; 6, Zeller, Gabrielle, Suffield, 12:01.06; 24, Adamczyk, Natalia, Southington, 12:53.33.

4x200m—(30 relays) 1, Danbury, 1:50.29; 2, Rocky Hill, 1:50.8; 3, Newtown, 1:50.84; 4, Bacon, 1:51.38; 5, Weston, 1:53.84; 6, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame), 1:54.53.

4x400m—(24 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 4:10.73; 2, Danbury, 4:12.86; 3, Simsbury, 4:18.99; 4, Weston, 4:24.49; 5, Southington (Meghan Sheline, Allie Brown, Kate Kemnitz, Allie Brown), 4:24.8; 6, Rocky Hill, 4:25.48.

1600m sprint medley—(30 relays) 1, Hamden, 4:27.5; 2, Glastonbury, 4:32.81; 3, Danbury, 4:32.86; 4, NFA, 4:33.95; 5, Stonington, 4:35.21; 6, NW Catholic, 4:35.43; 19, Southington (Shannon Litchfield, Abby Connolly, Jenna Sheehan, Kailey Schmarr), 4:56.35.

High jump—(34 athletes) 1, Lewis, Ally, NFA, 5’6”; 2, Knowling, Megan, Ellington, 5’2”; 3, Garrison, Sydney, Southington, 5’0”; 4, Christie, Nia, St. Joseph, 5’0”; 5, DiBenedetto, Nicole, East Catholi, 4’10”; 6, Ross, Lauren, Montville, 4’10”; 12, Brown, Allie, Southington, 4’8”.

Pole vault—(16 athletes) 1, Biscoglio, Megan, Southington, 11’8”; 2, Rico, Sophia, Weston, 9’6”; 3, Russell, Elise, Weston, 9’6”; 4, (tie) Plummer, Megan, Glastonbury, and Pawlowski, Lauren, Shelton, 9’0”; 6, Airoldi, Marissa, Tolland, 8’6”.

Long jump—(46 athletes) 1, Carpino, Carly, Avon, 17’9”; 2, Stapleton, Tess, Fairfield Lu, 16’8.5”; 3, Johnson, Olivia, St. Joseph, 16’6.75”; 4, Regus, Erika, Danbury, 16’3.75”; 5, Knowling, Megan, Ellington, 16’3.25”; 6, Marriott, Erica, N. Haven, 16’3”; 18, Garrison, Sydney, Southington, 15’0.75”; 23, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, 14’8”.

Shot put—(38 athletes) 1, Custodio, Celyna, Danbury, 40’0”; 2, Okoli, Suzie, Wilbur Cross, 37’0”; 3, Marston, Marley, Newtown, 33’7.75”; 4, Dabiran, Yasmeen, Shelton, 33’3.25”; 5, Lewis, Destiny, Wilbur Cross, 32’11”; 6, Lewis, Anna, NFA, 32’9.5”; 28, Hannigan, Deborah, Southington, 25’5”; 34, Padden, Alexandra, Southington, 22’2.5”.

Boys Results

Team results—(42 teams) 1, Staples, 37; 2, Glastonbury, 36; 3, Danbury, 33; 4, Lyman Hall, 30.5; 5, Stonington, 27.5; 6 (tie), Southington and Windham, 27; 8, Shelton, 24; 9, Fairfield Prep, 20; 10 (tie), NFA and Trumbull, 19; 12, Derby, 18.5; 13, Hamden, 18; 14, Weston, 17; 15, Tolland, 15.5; 16 (tie), Suffield, Newtown and Amity, 14; 19 (tie), Bristol Central, Montville, and Bloomfield, 13; 22 (tie), Jonathan Law and Masuk, 12; 24 (tie), Notre Dame-West Haven, Sacred Heart, and Hand, 11; 27, Fairfield Ludlowe, 10; 28 (tie), Xavier (CT) and Cheshire, 8; 30 (tie), N. Haven and Oxford, 7; 32, Bacon, 6; 33 (tie), Wilbur Cross, Darien, and Canton, 5, 36, New Britain, 4; 37, East Haven, 3; 38 (tie), Manchester, Kennedy, and Conard, 2; 41 (tie), East Catholic and Simsbury, 1,

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

55m—(64 athletes) 1, Lorent, Erik, Shelton, 6.55; 2, Cledera, Christopher, Danbury, 6.6; 3, Pigatt, Christopher, Hamden, 6.62; 4, Nealy, Jaylon, Bloomfield, 6.71; 5, Mahony, Conor, Masuk, 6.73; 6, Rivera, Jaylen, New Britain, 6.74; 27, Carreiro, Johnny, Southington, 7.0; 30, Downes, William, Southington, 7.03.

300m—(60 athletes) 1, Clark, Greg, Montville, 36.38; 2, Rison, Andrew, Glastonbury, 36.61; 3, Jandreau, Blake, Lyman Hall, 37.47; 4, Ford, Glenroy, Danbury, 37.48; 5, Crawford, Jordan, Lyman Hall, 37.53; 6, Murphy, Warren, Notre Dame-W, 37.68; 38, Terray, Jack, Southington, 40.25; 54, Duffy, Teagan, Southington, 42.23.

600m—(61 athletes) 1, Bartlett, Ian, Fairfield Lu, 1:25.64; 2, Marino, Matt, Jonathan Law, 1:26.54; 3, Sharp, Jared, Suffield, J1:26.54; 4, Crawford, Jordan, Lyman Hall, 1:26.61; 5, Cosentino, Matthew, Glastonbury, 1:27.79; 6, Ford, Glenroy, Danbury, 1:27.94; 10, Hannigan, Jeffrey, Southington, 1:28.29; 29, Leone, Shane, Southington, 1:33.72.

1000m—(52 athletes) 1, Korczynski, Alexander, Windham, 2:31.98; 2, Lautenbach, Tim, Weston, 2:32.43; 3, Rubush, Tyler, Trumbull, 2:33.02; 4, Going, Malcolm, Danbury, 2:38.98; 5, Lorenz, Luke, Staples, 2:39.21; 6, Hatch, David, Tolland, 2:40.47; 29, Penna, Matthew, Southington, 2:52.63; 36, Pratt, Marcel, Southington, 2:57.42.

1600m—(59 athletes) 1, Tristine, Edward, Fairfield Pr, 4:31.54; 2, Selfors, Dillon, Xavier (Ct), 4:33.21; 3, Petrosky, Mark, Bristol Central, 4:33.31; 4, Sparks, Maximillian, Canton, 4:33.99; 5, Ott, Griffin, Darien, 4:34.4; 6, Stanley Jr, Steven, Derby, 4:35.77; 24, Slesinki, Ryan, Southington, 4:47.35; 30, Leone, Conner, Southington, 4:49.61.

55m hurdles—(45 athletes) 1, Williams, Edward, Sacred Heart, 7.61; 2, Rodriguez, Elijah, Southington, 7.82; 3, Whalen, Cameron, Stonington, 7.83; 4, Ortiz, Elijah, Bristol Central, 8.25; 5, Beck, Jordan, Jonathan Law, 8.26; 6, Deri, Brett, Newtown, 8.27.

4×200—(45 relays) 1, Hamden, 1:34.92; 2, Amity, 1:35.93; 3, Masuk, 1:36.07; 4, Lyman Hall, 1:36.64; 5, Bloomfield, 1:36.94; 6, Oxford, 1:37.25; 16, Southington (Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, William Downes), 1:39.55.

4x400m—(26 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 3:33.8; 2, Hand, 3:36.18; 3, Southington (Trevor Porter, Elijah Rodriguez, Jeffrey Hannigan, Joseph Verderame), 3:38.07; 4, Staples, 3:42.55; 5, Bloomfield, 3:43.87; 6, Montville, 3:44.51.

4x800m—(31 relays) 1, Fairfield Prep, 8:18.84; 2, Suffield, 8:25.77; 3, Staples, 8:27.22; 4, Lyman Hall, 8:30.87; 5, Tolland, 8:34.95;

6, Hand, 8:36.05; 13, Southington (Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna), 8:47.73.

1600m sprint medley—(33 relays) 1, Danbury, 3:37.67; 2, Stonington, 3:40.12; 3, Shelton, 3:41.53; 4, Weston, 3:45.39; 5, Staples, 3:46.06; 6, Trumbull, 3:49.06; 18, Southington (Teagan Duffy, Ian Agnew, Kolby Rogers, Marcel Pratt), 4:06.52.

Pole vault—(34 athletes) 1, Burleigh, Zachary, Southington, 13’6”; 2, Petruzzelli, Nicholas, Notre Dame-W, 13’6”; 3, Young, Aaron, Bacon Academ, 12’6”; 4 (tie), Smith, Shane, Stonington, and Johnston, Aaron, Tolland, 12’6”; 6, Jasinski, Aiden, Newtown, 12’6”; 14, Selinske, Casey, Southington, 11’6”.

Long jump—(54 athletes) 1, Jones, Jack, Trumbull, 21’10.5”; 2, Colleran, Eric, Glastonbury, 21’0”; 3, Spruill, Jahiem, NFA, 20’10.5”; 4, Alcius, Armstrong, NFA, 20’9.5”; 5, Batlle, Dylan, Oxford, 20’8.5”; 6, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, 20’6”; 26, Terray, Jack, Southington, 18’6”.

Shot put—(43 athletes) 1, Pruzinsky, Tristan, Derby, 50’0.25”; 2, Radzion, Ed, Shelton, 49’8.75”; 3, DelGrosso, Greyson, Stonington, 46’9.5”; 4, Barbosa Torres, Natanael, Windham, 46’6.25”; 5, Milliard, Eric, N. Haven, 45’3.75”; 6, Maruca, Kyle, N. Haven, 45’1.75”; 27, Jarvis, Keegan, Southington, 38’5.75”.

Gymnastics

Wethersfield 124.15, Southington 122.9

Saturday, Jan. 13

At American Gymnastics, Southington

Vault

Wethersfield (31.45)—1, Abby Sullivan, 8.15; 2, Erin Nargi, 8.1; 3, Maddie B., 8.0; 4, Sarah Gordon, 7.2.

Southington (31.5)—1, Kaylin Leifert, 8.1; 2, Jen Thai, 7.9; 3, Alexa Caron, 7.8; 4, Kat Rothstein, 7.7.

Bars

WHS (29.55)—1, Nargi, 8.3; 2, Sullivan, 7.65; 3, Gordon, 6.9; 4, Maddie B., 6.7.

SHS (29.1)—1, Natalie Reeves, 7.85; 2, Thai, 7.75; 3, Liz Beaulieu, 7.1; 4, Leifert, 6.4.

Beam

WHS (32.05)—1, Nargi, 8.25; 2, Maddie B., 8.2; 3, Sullivan, 8.05; 4, Gordon, 7.55.

SHS (31.2)—1, Leifert, 8.1; 2, Reeves, 8.0; 3, Mychele Vaillancourt, 7.4; 4, Rothstein, 7.7.

Floor

WHS (31.1)—1, Maddie B., 8.6; 2, Nargi, 8.2; 3, Sullivan, 8.1; 4, Shannon Hattie, 6.2.

SHS (31.6)—1, Reeves, 8.3; 2, Leifert, 8.2; 3, Beaulieu, 7.6; 4, Rothstein, 7.5.

All-Around

1, Erin Nargi, WHS, 32.85; 2, Abby Sullivan, WHS, 31.95; 3, Maddie B., WHS, 31.5; 4, Kaylin Leifert, SHS, 30.8; 5, Jen Thai, SHS, 29.65; 6, Alexa Caron, SHS, 27.5.

Records—SHS, 0-1. WHS, 1-0.