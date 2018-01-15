Southington Care Center celebrates long-term staff and 5 star rating

Southington Care Center, located at 45 Meriden Ave., recently received a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as reported by U.S. News & World Report on Oct. 31. Only 15 percent of the facilities rated in the study received the top rating.

“This achievement, which we have consistently received, validates our mission and core values in what we do every day,” said Hartford HealthCare Community Network vice president Lisa Connolly, NHA, MS, in a recent press release.

And what better reason to honor staff members? Southington Care Center recently honored 38 staff members that have reached specific milestones, from 5 years to 25 years, during their “Longevity Celebration,” which was held on Dec. 7 at Spartans II in Plantsville.

“At Southington Care Center, 57 percent of the staff have been employed here five years or more,” executive director William Kowalewski said in a press release. “Staff longevity is one the Care Center’s most important attributes resulting in increased knowledge of each resident’s care needs and greater staff-to-resident relationships.”

The event featured dinner, the awards presentation, and words of gratitude by Connolly, who was among three employees that were celebrating 25 years with the facility, which has 130 beds and offers skilled nursing, hospice care, short-term rehabilitation and the GoodLife Fitness program.

Connolly, along with skilled nursing operations regional director Sharon Robinson and the director of pastoral care Rev. Victoria Triano, celebrated 25 years at Southington Care Center.

Debbie Klatzko, Lucy Lew, Susan Pepe, Martha Sadusky, Gualberto Santana, Nancy Wiegand and Fern Wildman-Schrier celebrated 20 years at the facility.

Kara Bouteiller, Diane Dumond, Michael Gould, Brietta Harper and Evelyn Tirado celebrated 15 years.

Debra Blier, Tracey Brown, Natacha Candelaria, Christine Dzierlatka, Linda Firmani, Mable Kakwera-Byaruhanga, Kenneth Kirk, Herna Maneja, Dawnna Mongkolsilapa, Evelyn Nogaj, Azemina Selimovic and Michelle Sweeney celebrated one decade of service.

Sele Gakodi, Kristin Gilbert, Donna Hechler, William Kowalewski, Claudia Krzos, Tammy Michaud, Antoinette Ouellette, Agnes Petrus, Ideliza Segarra, Vanessa Stanislawski and Jillian Valentine celebrated their five year anniversaries.

Southington Care Center offers skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, and is a not for profit member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

For more information about Southington Care Center, visit www.southingtoncare.org.