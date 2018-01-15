Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Jan. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Jan. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights suffered their first regular season loss in six seasons after falling, 124.15-123.4, to Wethersfield in their season opener. Southington’s last regular season loss came during the 2011-12 season when the Knights fell, 145.2-140.85, to Glastonbury at C.A.T.S. in Cheshire. The team also suffered a 137.95-135.10 loss to Conard at Whiting Lane Elementary School in West Hartford earlier that season. At Saturday’s meet, the Knights won vault (31.5) and floor (31.6), but were beat out by hundredths of a point on bars (31.5) and beam (29.1). Natalie Reeves paced the Knights in all-around with a score of 31.85, leading the team on floor (8.3) and bars (7.85). Kaylin Leifert was right behind Reeves with an all-around score of 30.8, leading the team on vault (8.1) and beam (8.1). Jen Thai and Alexa Caron contributed with all-around scores of 29.65 and 27.5. The Knights will look to earn their first win of the season next week when they travel to Whiting Lane Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 18 to take on Hall.

Boys Ice Hockey—Hal-Southington’s four-game losing streak was snapped after the Warrior-Knights fell by a goal, 2-1, in the closing seconds of regulation to North Haven (3-4) at home. Following a scoreless first period, the Warrior-Knights got on the board first with a goal from Jake Albert late in the second period, assisted by Bobby Allan and Graham Kennedy. But it wasn’t enough. The Indians knotted the score with a goal just inside of five minutes to play in regulation, and then went on to net the game-winner with two seconds showing on the clock on a scuffle in front of Hall-Southington’s crease. Hall-Southington committed all four penalties in the game. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week with contests against the Redhawks (3-6), Masuk (1-4), and Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (4-3). Hall-Southington is currently 4-3.

Indoor Track & Field—Southington’s indoor track and field teams returned to Hillhouse High School for the fourth time this season to compete in the SCC Coaches Invitational where the Knights swept the pole vault and came away with a pair of school records. Both boys and girls teams placed sixth with 27 and 25 points. Staples (37) was the top boys team, and Danbury (69) was the top girls team. Zachary Burleigh improved his Class LL mark by taking first in the pole vault with a height of 13’6”, tying the school record that was previously set by Brian Stieg during the 2000-01 season. Megan Biscoglio also reset the record books with a first-place finish in the pole vault on the girls side, just reaching above the meet record by an inch. She came close to her season best with a height of 11’8” and beat the next closest mark by more than two feet. Trevor Porter, Elijah Rodriguez, Jeffrey Hannigan, and Joseph Verderame broke the school record (3:39.38) with a third-place finish in the 4x400m with a time of 3:38.07, which was set by Hannigan, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, and Rodriguez earlier in the season. Other medalists included Rodriguez in the 55m hurdles (2nd, 7.82); Sydney Garrison in the high jump (3rd, 5’); Meghan Sheline, Allie Brown, Kate Kemnitz, and Natalie Verderame in the 4x400m (5th, 4:24.80); Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame in the 4x200m (6th, 1:54.53); and Kolby Rogers in the long jump (6th, 20’6”). The following qualified for the state meet: Kemnitz in the 1000m (3:12.59), Grace Michaud in the 1600m (5:48.70), William Downes in the 55m dash (7.03); Hannigan in the 600m (1:28.29), and Ryan Slesinski in the 1600m (4:47.35). The following improved their state marks: Przybylski in the 55m dash (7.89), Lauren Verrilli in the 1600m (5:40.85), Rodriguez in the 55m hurdles, Casey Selinske in the pole vault (11’6”), and Rogers in the long jump. The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to New Haven for the Yale Invitational, which is scheduled to be held from Friday, Jan. 19 to Saturday, Jan. 20.

Wrestling—Seven Connecticut wrestlers finished in the top six of their respective weight classes at the Eastern States Classic at Sullivan County Community College in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y., and Paul Calo was one of them. Calo helped propel the Blue Knights to 26th-place finish with 33 points out of 159 teams, finishing runner-up in the 170-pound weight class. A win by default in the round of 16 and a late pin in the third period of the quarterfinals advanced Calo into the semifinals. He squeaked into the final with a 7-6 decision over Ross McFarland of Phoenix, but fell short to Tyler Barnes of Ballston Spa on an 8-2 decision in the championship bout. Barnes managed two points from a takedown in the first period and was able to close out with three points from an escape and takedown in the second and three more from a near fall in the third. Calo’s two points came on escapes in the first and third periods. Other Southington wrestlers included Jacob Cardozo (126), Shaun Wagner (138), and Tagan Welch (145), as all advanced as far as the round of 32 in the championship bracket. Wyoming Seminary (215) won the tournament, followed by Wantagh (95) and Minisink Valley (86). Danbury (63) was the top Connecticut team, finishing in eighth. Back in Connecticut, Knights wrestled in the Greater Hartford Invitational as well. Jason Brault and Sebby Lombardo won their respective weight classes. The Knights will be back on the mat next week when they host divisional Newington in their lone match of the week. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 6-2.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Boys Swimming & Diving (2-0).

Male Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (38’)—Keegan Jarvis, 43’3.75”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

High Jump (5’8”)—Jake Beaupre, 5’10”, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’8”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Jack Terray, 5’8”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Long Jump (18’8”)—Jack Terray, 19’8.75” (2nd improved), 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Kolby Rogers, 20’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

Pole Vault (10’6”)—Zachary Burleigh, 13’6’ (2nd improved, tied school record), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Casey Selinske, 11’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

55m Dash (7.04)—Johnny Carreiro, 6.99, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Daniel Ragozzine, 7.02, 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; William Downes, 7.03, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

55m Hurdles (9.04)—Elijah Rodriguez, 7.82 (2nd improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

300m (39.74)—Joseph Verderame, 38.83 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Elijah Rodriguez, 39.30, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

600m (1:32.24)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:28.29, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Shane Leone, 1:31.34, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1600m (4:48.24)—Conner Leone, 4:46.33, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Ryan Slesinski, 4:47.35, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m (10:25.24)—Conner Leone, 10:12.66 (1st improved), 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

4x800m (9:10)—Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, 8:47.73, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, Jeffrey Hannigan, 9:06.90, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (1:45)—Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, 1:37.41, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Johnny Carreiro, Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, William Downes, 1:38.10, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, William Downes, 1:39.55, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew, Joseph Verderame, Johnny Carreiro, 1:39.69, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Anthony Penta, Casey Selinske, Trevor Porter, Zachary Burleigh, 1:42.04, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

4x400m (3:55)—Trevor Porter, Elijah Rodriguez, Jeffrey Hannigan, Joseph Verderame, 3:38.07 (school record), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jeffrey Hannigan, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, Elijah Rodriguez, 3:39.38, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

Sprint Medley (4:00)—Kolby Rogers, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.37, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

Female Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (28’)—Amanda Howe, 41’3.25” (1st improved), 1/6 at URI Rhody Classic Track & Field Invitational; Trinity Cardillo, 35’2” (1st improved), 1/6 at URI Rhody Classic Track & Field Invitational; Julia Groll, 30’8.5”, 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

High Jump (4’8”)—Sydney Garrison, 5’2” (2nd improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; Allie Brown, 5’ (1st improved), 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

Long Jump (14’6”)—Tayler Riddick, 15’5” (2nd improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Sydney Garrison, 15’1”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Pole Vault (8’0”)—Megan Biscoglio, 12’1” (1st improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational.

55m Dash (8.04)—Kayla Pelletier, 7.79, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 7.89 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

300m (46.54)—Natalie Verderame, 45.23 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Allie Brown, 46.20, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

600m (1:49.74)—Kate Kemnitz, 1:47.93 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1000m (3:25.24)—Kate Kemnitz, 3:12.59, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Lauren Verrilli, 3:23.60, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

1600m (5:50.24)—Lauren Verrilli, 5:40.85 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Grace Michaud, 5:48.70, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

4x800m (11:00)—Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 10:50.62, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (2:00)—Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Allie Brown, Samantha Przybylski, 1:53.56 (school record), 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, 1:54.53, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jenna Sheehan, Kayla Pelletier, Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski, 1:59.60, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

4x400m (4:38)—Allie Brown, Meghan Sheline, Kate Kemnitz, Natalie Verderame, 4:24.42 (school record), 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

Sprint Medley (4:50)—Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:37.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:38.49, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

Diving (160.00)—Chase Galayda, 222.35, 1/9 vs. Avon at Central Connecticut State University, New Britain; Emerson Suski, 203.00 (1st improved), 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 52.40 (1st improved), 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.82, 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com