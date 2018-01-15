Obituary: Vivian ‘Dolly’ Rodrigue, 90

Vivian “Dolly” Rodrigue, 90, of Southington, passed away Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at HCC New Britain. She was the wife of Jean Yves Rodrigue for 61 years.

She was born Nov. 22, 1927 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Emil and Mary (Murphy) Rund. She had retired from Telemecanique in Plantsville. Vivian loved her family and was an avid reader.

Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Gail Verderame and husband Carl and Dean Rodrigue and wife Lisa of Southington, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves her bothers Kenneth and Ronald Rund. She was predeceased by 3 brothers Charles, William and Gabe Rund.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be 8:30 -9:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

