Obituary: Rosalyn J. (Testa) Teardo, 74

Rosalyn J. (Testa) Teardo, 74, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of John M. Teardo Sr.

She was born in New Britain on Sept. 19, 1943.the daughter of the late Pasco and Mary (Mauro) Testa Sr. Prior to her retirement she had been a Nurses Aid.

In addition to her husband John, she is survived by her children Lori Casini and husband Brian, John Teardo Jr. and wife Lorraine all of Waterbury, Lisa Rosado and husband Hector, of Cheshire, Tina Teardo, Kristi Teardo both of Bristol and Roselyn Teardo of Waterbury. She also leaves 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren as well as 3 brothers Pasco Testa and wife Mary Ann, and Anthony Romano and Albert Romano, 2 sisters Toni Cardinale and husband Michael and Marylou Teele and husband Robert and a brother-in-law Richard Gdovin Sr. She was predeceased by a sister Joanne Gdovin.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Jan.19, 2018 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville at 10 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com