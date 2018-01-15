Obituary: Robert J. “Beansy” Binkowski, 87

Robert J. “Beansy” Binkowski, 87, passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marie (DellaVecchia) Binkowski.

He was born May 3, 1930 in Southington, the son of the late Aloysius and Mary (Muszynski) Binkowski. He was a Design Analysist for Pratt & Whitney for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a past commander and treasurer of the VFW. He was a member of the Scarpa Schoda

Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Patricia Wharton and her husband Gary of MD and two sisters Eleanor Burdette and Dorothy DeLuco both of Southington. He was predeceased by two brothers, Al and Richard Binkowski and a sister Betty Fusco and sisters-in-law Marge and Trini Binkowski.

Beansy’s family would like to thank their family, friends and neighbors for all their acts of kindness, help and support in the past year.

The Funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18th at 1 pm at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will be with military honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 11 am-12:30 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers donation s may be made to this memory to the Franciscan Home Care & Hospice, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451 or a charity of choice.

