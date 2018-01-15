Obituary: Constance ‘Lillian’ (Worrall) Madin, 96

Our mother Constance “Lillian” (Worrall) Madin, passed away peacefully in the early morning of December 24, 2017 at the Southington Care Center.

She was born on December 19, 1921 in New Haven to the late Fred and Katherine (Bohan) Worrall. In 1924, at the age of three, she moved with her family to Plantsville and lived in the same house for 91 years.

On April 10, 1948, mom married our father, Frank Madin. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2012. Together they designed and did much of the work on two additions to their home. They worked hard and turned the very small house built by their father into a beautiful home.

Mom loved to knit and garden and she filled her yard with beautiful flowers each spring. She also loved to draw and paint. Over the years, she crafted many beautiful paintings and we are proud to display them in our home.

Our mom was sweet and kind. She was fair and accepting to all persons. She will be forever missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally Canzanella and her husband Joseph of Newington, CT and Venice, FL; and Kate Madin of Plantsville. She is also survived by two cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Evan Clemens.

Along with her parents mom was predeceased by her husband Frank, brothers, Fred, David, and George Worrall and a sister Anita Hoadley.

Lillian’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Southington Care Center for their excellent care provided to her.

Lastly, thank you Esther Addo for the years you lived with mom and dad. Because of you they were able to remain in their home for as long as possible. You will never know how much we appreciate and love you for the kindness and care you gave to them. You are truly an angel.

In memory of Lillian, the family asks that you do something kind for someone. Help a neighbor, smile at a stranger, thank people for the little things they do that are often overlooked or taken for granted. Be kind to one another. That’s what mom would want.

Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com