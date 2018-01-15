Obituary: Barbara (Kaye) Del Santo, 74

Barbara (Kaye) Del Santo, 74, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10th at John Dempsey Hospital. She was the wife of the late John “Jack” Del Santo.

Barbara was born in New Britain on Sept. 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Edward and Carolyn (Linn) Kaye. She retired from the Town of Southington, loved UCONN women’s basketball and her New England Patriots and she enjoyed spending time with her grand-pets; Molly, Buzzy and Isabelle.

She is survived by a daughter; Bonnie Lincoln of New Hampshire, two sons Edward Del Santo and wife Gargi of Colorado and Christopher Del Santo and wife Jennifer of Southington, two brothers Steven Kaye and wife Tina of Southington and John Kaye and wife Joan of Farmington , five nieces and nephews; Kim, Keith, Amy, Lisa and Steven.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 15th at 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington, Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 5-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Assoc. https://phassociation.org/donate/

