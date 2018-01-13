Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 12

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 12. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights remained undefeated by earning their second-straight win of the season with a 97-81 victory over Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center. The following finished first in the meet: Derek Melanson, Brendon Egan, Tyler Heidgerd, and Evan Bender in the 200 medley relay (1:49.50); Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Alex Kuhr, and Bender in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.52); Heidgerd in the 100 freestyle (52.40) and 100 backstroke (57.82); Quintin Kimmel in the 200 freestyle (2:03.51); Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2:10.87); Emerson Suski in diving (203.00); and Brendon Egan in the 100 fly (58.82). Heidgerd qualified for the Class LL meet in the 100 backstroke and improved his state time in the 100 freestyle. Suski improved his state mark in diving. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to Glastonbury on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Plainville on Friday, Jan. 19.

