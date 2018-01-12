Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Jan. 10

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Jan. 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—There haven’t been too many occasions where Brian Cannon coached a game without a working game clock displayed in clear view, but it didn’t matter. The Warrior-Knights earned their fourth-straight win by handing divisional Newington Co-op (5-1) their first loss of the season with a 1-0 triumph at home. Due to an electrical fault in the wiring of the official scoreboard that could be seen high above one of the goals at Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford, the remaining time left in each period was announced via loud speaker at the end of each stoppage. But through the confusion of when to make line changes and how much time was left in power plays, it was Michael DiPietro who shot the Warrior-Knights past the Indians with a goal off a slap shot near the left board of the blue line early in the third period, assisted by Drew Booth. Zach Monti saved 22 shots in the net. Hall-Southington took 38 shots on goal and committed five of the eight penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they host nonconference North Haven (2-4) on Saturday. Game time is 1:10 p.m. Hall-Southington is currently 4-2.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights continued to roll through the CCC with a 62-16 rout at Hall. Following a pair of tie scores through the first five bouts of the match, the Warriors jumped out in front by a point with the help of a 22-8 major decision in the sixth bout. However, the Knights pulled away with six pins and two Hall forfeits. The following Knights landed pins in the match: Paul Calo (182), Jacob Cardozo (126), Shaun Wagner (138), Josh Vitti (145), Tagan Welch (152), Billy Carr (160), and Matt Jacobson (170). Cardozo recorded the fastest pin at 14 seconds into his bout. The Knights will wrap up the week when they return to Hall High School on Saturday for the Greater Hartford Invitational. The event is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. Southington is currently 6-2 and ranked fifth in Connecticut Wrestling Online’s Top 10 high school wrestling poll with 330 points. Danbury (6-0) is first with 480 points and 16 votes.

