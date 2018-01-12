Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Jan. 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Jan. 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—A made shot by Southington was waved off as time expired in regulation, and the Blue Knights suffered their third loss of the season after falling by two points, 59-57, at divisional Conard (2-5). The Chieftains led by a point at halftime, but heated up beyond the arc, making seven of their 11 three-pointers in the second half. Conard’s Larry Womack (23 points) paced the Chieftain offense by canning seven triples. Andrew Lohneiss (9 rebounds, 3 assists) paced the Knight offense with 20 points off a triad of threes. Jeremy Mercier (4 rebounds) contributed with 14 points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Bloomfield (4-1) on Thursday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 4-3.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights bounced back from yesterday’s loss to Hall (7-3) to earn their fifth win of the season after edging divisional Conard (7-2) by a pair of points, 39-37, at home. The Knights registered just four points in the first quarter, but battled back to knot the score at halftime. After struggling with just six points in the first half, Janette Wadolowski returned to lead the Knights to victory by scoring 24 of the team’s 39 points by erupting with 18 points in the second half. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Newington (4-3) on Thursday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 5-4.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights dove into their season with a splash, coming away with a 95-86 win over Avon at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Derek Melanson, and Evan Bender in the 200 medley relay (1:47.78); Bender, Brendon Egan, Jacob Holbrook, and Brian Egan in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.02); Brian Egan, Melanson, Quintin Kimmel, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.30); Brendon Egan in the 100 fly (58.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.79); Brian Egan in the 200 freestyle (2:00.33); Heidgerd in the 200 individual medley (2:11.19); Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:15.35); and Bender in the 100 backstroke (1:02.92). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center in Bristol on Friday to take on Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic. Meet time is 3:45 p.m.

