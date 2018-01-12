Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Jan. 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Jan. 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s loss at Conard (3-5) to cap off the week by earning their fifth win of the season with a decisive 46-29 victory over Bloomfield (4-2) at home. The Knights led by three points at halftime, holding the Warhawks to just five points in the second quarter. The Knights tamed Bloomfield’s late, full-court press in the second half by knocking down midrange jump shots and working the inside fluently on offense. Southington’s pressure-packed defense of tipped balls and forced turnovers held the Warhawks to 15 points in the second half and early foul trouble, as the disciplined Knights only committed four team fouls in the contest. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 18 points on four three-pointers. Jeremy Mercier backed Lohneiss with 11 points, and Colin Burdette contributed with nine. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they travel to Newington (2-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and then return home to host divisional NW Catholic (4-3) on Friday, Jan. 19. Southington is currently 5-3.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights capped of the week by earning their second-straight win with a 47-37 victory at Newington (4-4). The Knights led by eight points at halftime and never let up. They poured it on in the second half with 25 points on the heels of Janette Wadolowski’s 15 points, as the team made just a pair of three-pointers in the contest. Madison Hulten backed Wadolowski with 10 points, scoring eight in the third quarter alone, and Allison Carr was right behind with nine, going 3-for-3 from the foul line. The Indians went 5-for-14 from the charity stripe. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they host New Britain (3-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and then hit the road for divisional NW Catholic (0-10) on Friday, Jan. 19. Southington is currently 6-4.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.