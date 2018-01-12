Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Jan. 8

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Jan. 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights earned their fourth win of the season with a 61-48 victory over Hall (1-5) at home in their first divisional contest of the season. The Knights trailed by a point at halftime, but managed to pull away on a combined offensive spark of 35 points by Tim O’Shea (16 points), Jeremy Mercier (10 points, 3 steals), and Cam Clynes (9 points) in the second half. As a team, the Knights went 15 for 19 from the foul line in the second half after making just one free throw in the first half. O’Shea had just two points in the first half, but went on to pace the offense by scoring 14 points in the second half. O’Shea was backed by Andrew Lohneiss’ (7 rebounds, 3 blocks) 15 points. Mercier and Clynes made all of their baskets in the second half, as Clynes went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. The Knights will wrap up the week with when they travel to divisional Conard (1-5) tomorrow and then return home to host Bloomfield (4-1) on Thursday. Southington is currently 4-2.

Girls Basketball—Southington’s three-game winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knights fell, 63-51, at divisional Hall (6-3). The Knights defeated the Warriors by two points, 43-41, earlier in the season. The Knights trailed by 10 at halftime in Monday’s contest, as the Warriors posted 21 points in the second quarter alone. The offensive triplet threat of Amber Raisner (14 points), Alexa Gellerman (13 points), and Madison Mandyck (13 points) was too much for the Knights to handle. Gellerman made three of Hall’s eight three-pointers. Janette Wadolowski paced Southington’s offense with 21 points, going 6-for-8 from the foul line. Brianna Harris backed Wadolowski with 12 points on a triad of threes, and Allison Carr contributed with 11 points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Conard (7-1) tomorrow and then hit the road for Newington (4-3) on Thursday. Southington is currently 4-4.

