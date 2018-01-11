Southington man arrested for repeatedly violating protective order

Southington police were called to a residence on Mulberry Street at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and the investigation led to the arrest of David Forgione, 59, of Southington, repeatedly violating a protective order.

Officers were dispatched to 676 Mulberry St. after the victim reported that Forgione was at the residence and was blocking the driveway with his vehicle. According to the report, Forgione exited his vehicle and physically blocked the victim from leaving the residence in a vehicle. The victim called 911 to report the incident, and officers found Forgione attempting to get back into his vehicle when they arrived. At the time of this incident, there was a full, no-contact, protective order in place with the victim.

Forgione was processed and charged with violating a protective order and second degree breach of peace. He was held on a $200,000 bond for these charges.

While in custody, police investigated two other incidents that were reported during their investigation.

The first occurred at approximately 2:24 a.m. on Jan. 2. Forgione allegedly returned to the residence after being released on a $20,000 bond from a domestic violence incident that took place on Jan. 1. There was no contact between Forgione and the victim, but returning to the residence violated Forgione’s conditions of release.

Six days later, on Jan. 8, Forgione allegedly contacted the victim by text message, and that contact also violated the no-contact protective order.

While Forgione was still in custody, police were able to secure a warrant for the two other incidents. He was subsequently charged with violation of conditions of release and violation of a protective order. For these charges, he was held on a $40,000.00 bond.

Forgione was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Jan. 11 to answer all charges.