Obituary: Steven R. Zappulla, 87

Steven R. Zappulla, 87, beloved husband of Beatrice (Cultrera) Zappulla passed away peacefully at his home on January 10, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Steve suffered for many years with a rare illness, PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). He never complained and faced each day with great dignity and a big smile.

Steve was born in 1930 to his parents Louis and Grace (Sequenzia) Zappulla in New Britain, CT. He graduated from New Britain High School and then proudly and honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married Bea in 1957 and they enjoyed over 60 blessed years together.

He would say he had a wonderful life with Bea and his children, grandchildren, extended family and abundant friends. Steve would always love to tell jokes and everyone who knew him can surely relate a favorite story or instance of his humor in a situation. He loved music, had a great voice and loved to sing and share these passions with his family. He cherished family gatherings and picnics at the beach at their summer home in Westbrook, CT.

Steve loved going to work every day at his job as Office Manager at Emhart Corp., retiring in 1992. He enjoyed his retirement, loved tending to his garden, had fun playing cards with family and friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very devoted parishioner of St Paul Church in Kensington. Steve was such a special, kind and gentle soul – one in a million.

In addition to his beloved wife, Steve is survived by his son Rob and his wife Gina Zappulla of Somers, CT, and his daughter Laurie and her husband Joe Monteleone of Southington, CT. He leaves two adoring grandchildren, Jeff and Emily Parsons and two “bonus” grandsons, Chris and Nick Monteleone, all of Southington. He is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews who will most definitely miss their “Uncle Steve.”

Steve was predeceased by his two sisters, Anne Davidian and Angeline Rogala, eight brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law, three nephews and a niece.

The family of Steven Zappulla would like to extend very special thanks and gratitude to the many caregivers and doctors who provided Steve with such excellent care, especially Aracelis (Aly) Delvalle who tended to him daily for 4 years as if he were her own father; Elisa Washington who has been an angel in her short time with us as well; and to all the nursing staff from Hartford Healthcare at Home and the Hospice nurses for their dedicated and compassionate care. Dr. Duarte Machado and Dr. Neil Wasserman have gone above and beyond, providing extraordinary medical treatment but also compassionate care for the family.

The Zappulla family also extends very special thanks to the many visits, meals, love, support and other acts of kindness given by so many family and friends.

We will truly miss our Steve, our Dad, our Papa, our friend…until we meet again…

Funeral services will be held on Monday January 15, 2018 at 9 am from the New Britain Memorial -Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10 am at St. Paul Church in Kensington. Entombment with full military honors will be at St. Mary Mausoleum, St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Visiting hours will be Sunday, January 14th from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steve’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org or to CurePSP, 1206 York Road, Suite L-4, Lutherville, MD 21093 or online at www.curepsp.org for research funding for neurodegenerative disease.

For directions and on line condolences please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.