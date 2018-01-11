Obituary: Stella (Grabelski) Martin, 97

Stella (Grabelski) Martin, 97, of Southington, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Martin Sr.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1920 in Sharpsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Tomkowski) Grabelski. She was a tool maker at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Southington, retiring after 31 years.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Amy Rasten and husband Peter of Southington, Heidi DeAlessio and husband John of New Milford, and Heather Steenburgh and husband Frank of Framingham, MA. She also leaves nine great grandchildren, Alex, Jesse and Julianne Rasten, John, Nicholas, Joshua and Ariana DeAlessio, Madison and Morgan Steenburgh, her godson James Graver and several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Frank Martin Jr., her daughter Janet St. Arnauld, her five brothers and her four sisters.

The family would like to thank all the people who have cared for Stella over the years to whom we are forever grateful.

The Funeral will be held Saturday 10:30 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, for a Mass. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 9-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Stella’s memory to Main Street Community Foundation, 120 Halcyon Drive, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06011

