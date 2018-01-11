Obituary: Peter Joseph Knap

Peter Joseph Knap, US Marine Corp Veteran of Southington, CT and Amherst, MA passed away unexpectedly on December 9. Peter is survived by brother Paul of Plainville, sisters Nancy Doughty, of Windsor, Kathleen Norris (and husband Patrick) Spring Hill, FL, Sandra Mischou, Bristol, and Susan D’Amato (and husband Al), Southington, niece, Erica and nephews Joe and Justin, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Peter was predeceased by brother John M., Jr., and parents John M., Sr. and Doris.

Ahearn Funeral Home Northampton, MA is in charge of arrangements with Veterans Administration burial at Winchendon Veterans Cemetery, Winchendson, MA.