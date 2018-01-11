Obituary: Earl David “Butch” Sager, 69

Earl David “Butch” Sager, 69, of Stafford, Va. and formerly of Southington, passed away on Dec. 17, 2017. He was the husband of Joy Sager.

He was born in Southington on July 15, 1948, the son of Jean and the late Emrys “Sam” Sager. He graduated from Goodwin Technical School in 1966, enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in Korea before settling in Virginia. He had his own family business and was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his wife, Joy, he is survived by his two sons, David and Brian Sager of Virginia; a sister, Rebecca Keating and husband Curtis; a brother, Robert Sager and wife Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 22 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Services in Stafford, Va. Burial was private.